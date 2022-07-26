New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

In my 20-year career as a radiologist assessing patients of all ages for disease and abnormalities, I was consistently moved by my youngest patients – the pre-born little boy or girl fetuses floating in the silence of their mothers’ wombs. Their raw humanity moves me, but mostly it’s their complete defenselessness. During my entire career, these little patients of mine, unlike my other charges, have not had the most basic protection of the law. To me, their doctor, marveled at them and was charmed by their delicate beauty, a depressing fact.

Roe v. Repealing Wade suddenly gave my younger patients some legal protection.

Now, thanks to the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision, unborn babies are protected in some places. In states where the public values ​​the dignity of the unborn, laws are allowed to reflect that judgment. To varying degrees and at various stages of pregnancy, each state will democratically find a point to protect unborn patients like me.

In my home state of Florida, elective terminations after the 15th week of pregnancy (à la Mississippi) are now prohibited. That’s better than the 24-week limit Florida has been operating on for the past several decades. Remember that it is widely accepted that at 24 weeks a fetus can experience the excruciating pain of dissection. Remember, at 24 weeks an “unwanted” baby is delivered rather than miscarried and will probably survive.

Dobbs radically changed the outlook for unborn children in Florida. Today when I evaluated a 16 week old female fetus, she was not destroyed simply because she was the “wrong” gender or because she was at the right time of conception. Or a 22-week-old fetus is not painfully aborted because of a cleft lip or an extra chromosome leading to Down syndrome.

Thank you all for the end of the row.

Despite pro-abortion statements to the contrary, no state in America has an abortion law that prevents women from receiving life-saving treatment. Abortion and ectopic pregnancy care is not affected, and women’s health is not at risk. Every law restricting abortion expressly protects the life of the mother, allowing the separation of the infant from the mother when her life is threatened, even when this inevitably results in the infant’s death due to prematurity. And terminating later-term pregnancies, as in cases of pre-eclampsia, can be done by delivering the baby – giving the little one a chance at life to avoid abortion altogether.

In fact, many liberal states are doubling down on the (mis)treatment of the unborn. In Oregon, abortion laws are particularly strict, allowing a baby to be terminated by choice (for any reason) after the 40th week of pregnancy. That’s right until the baby takes its first breath. Medicaid pays for these barbaric elective procedures and requires private insurance to fund them. Similar laws are in place in California and New York.

As a physician who evaluates pregnant mothers and their babies, I am glad to be practicing in Florida instead of California. The law is a teacher, and the stronger the protection of the unborn in the law, the greater will be the public awareness of the inherent dignity of my youngest patients.

To me, it has been clear for a long time: a gently holding hand, smiling and sometimes upturned lips, small paws planted on the wall of the baby’s uterus for a leisurely stretch – these are all gentle signs. Humanity is crying out for our compassion. Their mothers and families certainly deserve our help to overcome the challenges they face. But the unborn deserves our protection and sympathy.