It took 27 years, but a Texas man has recovered a message he and his childhood friends once wrote and left behind after putting it in a bottle.

Over the weekend, a group with the Keep La Marque Beautiful Commission in the city of La Marque found a message from Brian Standefer in a bottle while picking up trash at Highland Bayou Park, Fox 26 Houston reported.

Standfer was about 10 years old when he and three friends wrote a note on a piece of cardboard asking the inventor to call one of two phone numbers. This message was probably written around 1995.

“If not at home, leave it to the answer [sic] machine,” the note says. “Please leave a phone #.”

Standfer and his friends each signed a piece of cardboard and placed it in a bottle.

“We said, maybe one day we’ll find this treasure,” Standfer told Fox 26. “Honestly, I forgot about it.”

The bottle – and the message inside – was found 27 years later.

Terry Pettijohn, a litter picker with the Keep La Marke Beautiful Commission in Highland Bayou Park, was walking along the shore on Saturday when he found the bottle, he told Fox 26.

“He was halfway buried,” Pettyjohn told the station. “I said, ‘You know, I think we have a note in a bottle.'”

Inside the bottle, Pettijohn found a note from Standefer.

Pettyjohn told Fox 26 that he called two numbers written on the note, but both services were closed.

FOX 26 reports that the commission is still able to track down Stander through Facebook and return the note.

“I had to do a double take on the piece of cardboard,” Standfer told the station when he saw the note. “[I thought] That is my phone number. That’s my handwriting. That’s my signature.”

Standfer said he and his friends dumped the bottle two miles from where it was found.

The discovery of the message and the bottle added meaning to Standefer because one of the friends who signed the note had recently died, he told Fox 26.

“My best friend [Travis], he passed away a year and a half ago,” Standefer said. “It makes me smile. It had something to do with it, he beamed down, ‘Everything will be fine.’

