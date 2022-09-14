The 25-year-old former Trump aide won the GOP primary in New Hampshire

Toggle caption Mary Schwalm/AP

Former Trump press staffer Carolyn Levitt has won the Republican primary in New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District, according to The Associated Press’ race call.

Leavitt, 25, is the second member of Generation Z to win a House primary and the first Republican. The 2022 midterm season is the first The most senior General Zers Eligible to run for the US House of Representatives, where the minimum age to serve is 25.

Leavitt will now face incumbent Democrat Chris Pappas, 42, to represent the district – Toss-up seat Republicans hope to flip that as part of their goal to win a majority in the House.

“They said I was too young, we could never raise the money to run, and we could never beat a former Republican candidate,” Leavitt said in his victory speech Tuesday night.

“In the last year we spent more but we didn’t do more,” she exclaims. “No way!”

Levitt defeated former Trump State Department official Matt Mowers, 33, who ran for the seat in 2020, and Pappas lost by 5 percentage points.

Mowers released a statement in which he pledged to “never stop fighting” for middle-class families.

Although Mowers voted against Levitt prior to the primary, the most recent one University of New Hampshire Survey Adding to the uncertainty, it found that nearly a quarter of respondents were still undecided just two weeks from the election.

Two candidates too ran with the same platformBranding himself as a staunch conservative and political outsider — while promoting his time serving in the Trump administration.

Where they differ on the outcome of the 2020 election — Levitt openly defied the former president’s lie that he won, while Mowers It has not been directly addressed.



Trump did not endorse a candidate in the primary race, but the matchup divided support among Republican leaders in Congress.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Louisiana Republican Steve Scalise, the two highest-ranking They put their support behind the mowers. Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York — running third — endorsed Levitt, who previously served as a spokesman in Congress.

Levitt’s relationship with Stefanik is partly tied to her historic start in Congress, when the New York congresswoman made history in 2014 as the youngest woman elected to the House when she took office.

“[Stefanik] “I was one of the few people in Washington who trusted me to do this,” Leavitt told NPR in an interview earlier this summer.

“I know Elise got the same slur when she wanted to run, so she really believed in me and believed that I had what it took,” she added.

Throughout her campaign, Levitt framed her youth as an asset rather than a deterrent—arguing that younger voters needed to hear more conservative voices—albeit a the majority Among those voters Leaning toward Democratic candidates.

“This is a one-way culture that we live in,” Leavitt told NPR. not listening.”

But for Mowers, who is 33 years old, it will be easy Considered a young member of CongressIn this race, Leavitt is nearly a decade younger, putting a generational gap in the political spotlight.

Levitt’s victory comes less than a month after Democratic candidate Maxwell Frost made history as the first member of Gen Z to win a congressional primary.



