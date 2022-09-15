New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Ford’s latest sports car is designed to be a front-runner.

Unveiled at the Detroit Auto Show, the dark horse is the high-performance version of the redesigned 2024 Mustang.

The coupe will feature the most powerful version of the Mustang’s 5.0-liter V8 with a target output of 500 horsepower.

It’s also equipped with ride enhancements like a standard computer-controlled suspension, a Torsen limited-slip rear differential, Brembo performance brakes, and a staggered 19×9.5-inch front and 19×10-inch rear wheel and tire package.

The dark horse comes standard with a 6-speed manual transmission, an evolution of the one used in the recent Mustang Shelby GT350, but a 10-speed automatic is also available. Brake, engine and rear axle cooling are all upgraded from the Mustang GT.

An optional handling package that adds a stiffer suspension and a larger, downforce-generating rear wing is also offered, along with wider 19×10.5-inch and 19×11-inch tires.

The new model also gets its own Fender logos, which depict a horse’s head with a stylized horseshoe around it.

Pricing hasn’t been announced, but deliveries will begin next summer and two more extreme models will be available.

The Dark Horse S is a track-only car with a stripped-out interior, racing seats, roll cage and fire suppression system, while the Dark Horse R has additional equipment designed for competition.