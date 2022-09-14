New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The country’s most popular plug-in hybrid is going retro.

Unveiled at the Detroit Auto Show, the 2023 Jeep Wrangler is a new entry-level version of the Willys 4xe electrified SUV.

The Wrangler 4xe’s powertrain combines a turbocharged four-cylinder engine, electric drive motor and battery to deliver 375 horsepower and 21 miles of all-electric range before the gas engine kicks in and an EPA rating equivalent to 49 mpg for a typical driver. With full charge.

It was the best-selling plug-in hybrid in the US through the first half of this year.

The Willys name hearkens back to the original World War 2-era Jeeps and represents a package that includes heritage badging, a black grille and wheels, as well as several mechanical upgrades.

They have a raised suspension that provides 10.1 inches of ground clearance, protective rock rails and heavy-duty Dana 44 axles.

These changes submerge the vehicle in up to 30 inches of water and allow it to earn the Jeep’s Trail Rated designation, which marks it as an extreme off-roader.

“Jeep Wrangler 4xe customers have been looking for the ultimate combination of capability and electrification with a vintage twist, now available in the 2023 Jeep Wrangler Willys 4xe,” said Jim Morrison, senior vice president and head of Jeep Brand North America.

Pricing starts at $55,590, making it the lowest-priced Wrangler 4xe trim, but the Ohio-built currently qualifies for the full $7,500 federal electric vehicle tax credit, which lowers it even further.

Jeep also unveiled a 30th anniversary version of the Grand Cherokee SUV, which originally debuted in 1993.

The 2023 Grand Cherokee 4xe 30th Anniversary Special Edition uses the same plug-in hybrid powertrain as the Wrangler 4xe, but has an all-electric range of 25 miles and a 56 MPG-equivalent rating.

Commemorative badging, along with black-out trim. and body-color fascia, sills and wheel flares, a $4,700 package available on the base $59,495 Grand Cherokee 4xe includes a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, leather upholstery, a 9-speaker Alpine audio system, navigation and a 360-degree camera system.