Honda has released a teaser image of the all-new SUV that will be launched this year.

The three-row Pilot is being redesigned on the platform used for the current Acura MDX.

You’ll have to struggle to spot the vehicle, as the drive is shown from far away, hiding on a rocky desert hill.

Zooming in doesn’t help much. The photo is intentionally low-resolution, and the camouflage wrap the vehicle wears is what automakers apply to prototypes while they’re being tested in public before their reveals.

Honda says the vehicle features the brand’s new Trailsport trim, which was launched this year as a very cosmetic package with a smaller passport, giving the off-roader an original look.

It promises future TrailSports will have mechanical upgrades and says the Pilot TrailSport is “the most rugged and capable Honda SUV ever.”

The current Pilot was Honda’s second best-selling model in July. It did not confirm a date for the full reveal of the new version, but said it would be “soon”.