The 2023 GMC Canyon departs from the Chevrolet Colorado, sharing more of its platform than before.

The all-new midsize pickup is revealed as a premium offering with a starting price of around $40,000.

The Canyon was initially offered only as a crew cab with a small bed and a single engine in the range.

It’s a 310 horsepower turbocharged 2.7-liter four-cylinder rated at 430 lb-ft of torque mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission.

Offered in Elevation, AT4, AT4X and Denali trims, order books are currently open for the limited-availability AT4X Edition 1 priced at $63,350.

The Extreme Off-Road AT4X features a three-inch body lift compared to the current-generation Canyon entry-level version, a wider stance, 33-inch mud-terrain tires, front and rear locking differentials, an array of underbody protection and to enable high-speed off-road driving. A set of high performance Multimatic DSSV shock absorbers that provide progressive damping to maintain body control on or off the pavement.

The Edition 1 package includes front and rear-facing underbody cameras, an off-road front bumper with safari bar, a 30-inch grille light bar, a COMEUP brand winch, 17-inch beadlock capable wheels, reconfigurable bed rails and a “performance” front skid plate. .

The Elevation, AT4 and Denali all have a two-inch lift but ride on a conventional suspension system. The luxurious Denali has a chrome-accented exterior and an interior trimmed with carved wood and leather. It shares its 11.3-inch infotainment system touchscreen with the AT4X, while the Elevation and AT4 get an 8-inch screen.

Automatic emergency braking and lane-keeping assist are standard across the lineup, and advanced driver aids including adaptive cruise control and a head-up display are offered on various trims, along with a 360-degree camera system.