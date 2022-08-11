closer
Review: 2022 GMC Sierra AT4X

The 2022 GMC Sierra is a new off-road version of the full-size pickup with more capability than any truck in the lineup. Fox News Autos Editor’s Gastelu Reviews.

The 2023 GMC Canyon departs from the Chevrolet Colorado, sharing more of its platform than before.

The all-new midsize pickup is revealed as a premium offering with a starting price of around $40,000.

The Canyon was initially offered only as a crew cab with a small bed and a single engine in the range.

It’s a 310 horsepower turbocharged 2.7-liter four-cylinder rated at 430 lb-ft of torque mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission.

The 2023 GMC Canyon AT4, AT4X Edition 1 and Denali have been revealed ahead of their launch early next year.

Offered in Elevation, AT4, AT4X and Denali trims, order books are currently open for the limited-availability AT4X Edition 1 priced at $63,350.

The AT4X Edition 1 features extreme off-road equipment.

The Extreme Off-Road AT4X features a three-inch body lift compared to the current-generation Canyon entry-level version, a wider stance, 33-inch mud-terrain tires, front and rear locking differentials, an array of underbody protection and to enable high-speed off-road driving. A set of high performance Multimatic DSSV shock absorbers that provide progressive damping to maintain body control on or off the pavement.

A "performance" front skid plate is part of the Edition 1 package.

The Edition 1 package includes front and rear-facing underbody cameras, an off-road front bumper with safari bar, a 30-inch grille light bar, a COMEUP brand winch, 17-inch beadlock capable wheels, reconfigurable bed rails and a “performance” front skid plate. .

The Denali's interior is trimmed with carved wood and leather.

The Elevation, AT4 and Denali all have a two-inch lift but ride on a conventional suspension system. The luxurious Denali has a chrome-accented exterior and an interior trimmed with carved wood and leather. It shares its 11.3-inch infotainment system touchscreen with the AT4X, while the Elevation and AT4 get an 8-inch screen.

Automatic emergency braking and lane-keeping assist are standard across the lineup, and advanced driver aids including adaptive cruise control and a head-up display are offered on various trims, along with a 360-degree camera system.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com’s automotive editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos