The Ford Maverick is getting some muscle.

The 2023 Ford Maverick Tremor is a new off-road version of the compact pickup coming this fall.

It’s technically an equipment package that can be added to the Maverick’s XLT or Lariat trims, similar to the Tremor options already offered on the Ranger, F-150 and F-Series Super Duty.

It has a retuned suspension and a 17-inch wheel and all-terrain tire package that raises its ground clearance to 9.4 inches, .8 inch more than other all-wheel-drive Maverick models.

It only comes with the Maverick’s 250 horsepower 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine with all-wheel-drive, but gets a special twin-clutch rear differential borrowed from the Bronco Sport that can be locked for maximum traction.

Its towing and payload ratings are 2,000 pounds and 1,200 pounds, respectively, and trail control and low-speed cruise control are standard for off-pavement use.

The lower front fascia has been redesigned to further improve clearance over rough terrain, and protective steel skid plates have been installed underneath.

Orange toe hooks and trim are a signature element of the Tremor treatment and the Tremor appearance package adds Tremor decals on the hood and sides along with a gray roof and mirror caps.

The Maverick’s only direct competitor, the Hyundai Santa Cruz, is currently not available in off-road trim.

Prices are set at $2,995 for the Tremor Package and $1,495 for the Tremor Package, and ordering will begin in September.

Full pricing for the 2023 Maverick has yet to be announced, but the all-wheel-drive 2022 Maverick XLT starts at $27,510.