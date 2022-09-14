new You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A smoky burnout as the Chrysler 300 rides off into the sunset.

The automaker has announced that the 300 will be discontinued at the end of the 2023 model year, and it’s sending out the most powerful version.

The limited edition 2023 300C returns to the 6.4-liter Hemi V8 model for the first time since the 2014 300C SRT8.

The full-size sedan shares its platform with the Dodge Charger and Challenger, which are entering their final year of production before the building plant is retooled for the new product.

Chrysler has announced plans to launch its first EV in 2024 and become an all-electric brand by 2028.

The V8 is now rated at 485 horsepower and 475 lb-ft. of torque, from 470 hp/470 lb-ft. It can accelerate from 300C to 60 mph in 4.3 seconds and cover the quarter mile in 12.4 seconds before reaching a top speed of 160 mph.

The car is enhanced with a set of 20-inch wheels with high-performance Brembo brake calipers, a standard computer-controlled adaptive suspension system and high-performance all-season tires.

The 300C is only available in white, black and red, all with unique 300C grille and decklid badges. Inside, it features black leather seats and silver stitching throughout the cabin.

Chrysler is building only 2,000 for the US at a base price of $56,595, with an additional 200 earmarked for Canada. Deliveries are scheduled to begin next spring.

It will probably be the last V8 muscle car ever built

The 300 traces its roots to 1955, when it debuted as the world’s most powerful full-size sedan with a 300 hp V8, and the name was used in several versions until 1971 before returning in 1999.

The 2023 300 carryover will also be offered with 292 hp V6 and 363 hp 5.7-liter V8 engine options starting around $35,000.