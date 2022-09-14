New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

It could be the ultimate getaway SUV.

Unveiled at the Detroit Auto Show, the 2023 Chevrolet Tahoe RST Performance Edition is a very sporty utility vehicle that incorporates parts from the Tahoe Police Pursuit Vehicle.

The enhanced version of the Tahoe RST has a 433 hp 6.2-liter V8, which is 13 hp more powerful than the regular RST, and a standard all-wheel-drive system.

It also gets the same suspension setup as the Tahoe police pursuit vehicle, along with a lower ride height and upgraded Brembo brakes with a more responsive pedal.

The full-size truck can accelerate to 60 mph in 5.78 seconds and reach a top speed of 124 mph.

“We’ve carefully tuned this vehicle to handle speed with confidence and control that’s immediately apparent behind the wheel,” said Chief Engineer Dominic Lester.

But it comes with the Tahoe’s luxury package instead of police-spec vinyl upholstery and trim.

“The 2023 Tahoe RST Performance Edition is designed for those who want the best of both worlds — the everyday comfort and efficiency of a full-size SUV and the driving excitement of a true performance vehicle,” Chevrolet Vice President Scott Bell Said.

The Performance Edition will be offered as an $8,525 option on the $70,415 Tahoe RST when deliveries begin later this year.