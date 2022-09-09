New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The all-new 2022 Toyota Tundra has received a Top Safety Pick+ designation from the IIHS (Insurance Institute for Highway Safety).

It’s the first full-size pickup to receive the highest score under the latest round of updates to the testing procedure.

The Tundra was rated “Good” in all six crash tests, including the tougher new small overlap driver and front passenger tests where the previous model received a “Poor” score.

Its automatic emergency braking system also performed well, and all of its models have “good” or “acceptable” headlights, which are required for a top Safety Pick+ accolade.

Test Drive: The 2022 Toyota Tundra is the powerful Prius of pickups

Later on

Image 1 of 2

previous

Image 2 of 2

The Ford F-150 and Ram 1500 both fell in the headlight evaluation by some models and only managed Top Safety Pick status, while the Chevrolet Silverado, GMC Sierra and Nissan Titan didn’t make the cut for Top Safety Pick for various reasons.

Subaru Outback tops new IIHS crash test, pitting it against other midsize vehicles

Click here to get the Fox News app

The Tundra also received an “Advanced” score in the new nighttime vehicle-to-pedestrian test for its automatic braking system, a requirement for a Top Safety Pick+ award in 2023.