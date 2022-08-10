The 10 best non-conference games for the upcoming college football schedule

The 2022 college football season heads into September with non-conference games with major postseason implications for nearly every team in the preseason USA TODAY Sports coaches poll.

Even in an era where undefeated regular seasons are becoming less and less common, these non-league games promise to shake up the College Football Playoff race before the year’s opening month is over.

There are several picks that just missed the cut for the best games of non-conference play, including some of the biggest matchups and rivalries in the Football Bowl Subdivision:

West Virginia at Pittsburgh, Sept. 1

Florida State vs. LSU, Sept. 4 (at New Orleans)

Penn State at Auburn, Sept. 17

Notre Dame at Southern California, Nov. 26

In chronological order, these are the non-conference games you can’t miss in the 2022 season.

Oregon vs. Georgia, Sept. 3 (Atlanta)

It will be a reunion for new Oregon coach Dan Lanning, who was Georgia’s defensive coordinator during last year’s championship run. A clear edge is that the Bulldogs play closer to home, as well as their nearly unmatched talent level — even as the depth chart has been reworked following the exodus of starters to the NFL. The Ducks could turn to former Auburn quarterback Bo Nix, an excellent front seven and the best overall defense in the Pac-12.

Texas at no. 1?:It wasn’t the only silly vote in this year’s preseason poll

High tide:Alabama is atop the preseason poll ahead of Ohio State, Georgia

SNUBS:Five teams to include in the preseason poll

Overrated:Five teams were picked the most in the preseason poll

Notre Dame at Ohio State, Sept. 3

It ends up being one of the biggest games of the regular season, both inside and outside of conference play. From Ohio State’s perspective, the win could be a launching pad back to the top of the Big Ten and the program’s first national championship since 2014. For Notre Dame, the loss is not a fatal blow to any College Football Playoff hopes. That leaves the Fighting Irish with just one week of the year with no margin for error. The opener was double recognition in new Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman’s first regular-season appearance.

Cincinnati, Arkansas, September 3

Cincinnati is expected to take a step back after a memorable 2021 season; Among other losses, the Bearcats must replace quarterback Desmond Ridder and cornerback Ahmed Gardner. Upsetting the Razorbacks would erase any thought that the Bearcats would hand over the American and the top spot in the Group of Five to the best teams in Houston, Central Florida or the Mountain West.

Utah at Florida, Sept. 3

It’s a bellwether game for the Utes, a legitimate playoff contender and the sprawling Pac-12, which could use the goodwill that comes from a road win deep in SEC country more than any other Power Five league. With Utah down by a field goal or more in a favorable opener, the Gators could benefit from an element of surprise and excitement in coach Billy Napier’s debut.

Alabama at Texas, September 10

Second-year coach Steve Sarkisian, the Longhorns and Herald quarterback Quinn Evers, fresh off a losing season, will look to confirm some predictable preseason hype — they were one of four teams voted first in the preseason Top 25 — against the nation’s premier program. How did you beat Alabama? It would be a perfect performance to knock the Tide off the coaches’ poll.

Houston, Sept. 10 at Texas Tech

The Cougars are on track for a magical regular season after wins over Texas-San Antonio in the opener and at Texas Tech a week later. Houston will lose to fellow preseason favorites Cincinnati and Central Florida before opening the American schedule against Kansas at close-snowed conference home. Don’t forget that Houston only lost twice last season, in the conference title game to the Bearcats and the opener to the Red Raiders.

Baylor at Brigham Young, Sept. 10

This early preview of future Big 12 opponents — BYU is one of four teams to join the conference in 2023 — carries heavy weight for Baylor, which is targeting the playoff and can’t afford a slipup outside of league play. After warming up in the opener against Albany, this will be a major road test for the Bears and first-year starter sophomore quarterback Blake Shapen. A win for the Cougars could set up a New Year’s Six streak or more.

Oklahoma at Nebraska, Sept. 17

This reunion of former Big 8 and Big 12 rivals could be a make-or-break moment for Cornhuskers coach Scott Frost, especially if his team falls flat again in the season opener against Northwestern. Sitting at 2-2 at the end of September — Minnesota, Michigan, Wisconsin and Iowa — makes it very difficult for Nebraska to win enough games to ensure Frost’s job security. For the Sooners, this old-school rivalry is the first marquee game for new coach Brent Venables. Games like this are important to establishing a winning atmosphere, especially for a program that has had a tumultuous offseason.

Miami at Texas A&M, Sept. 17

Projected romps against Bethune-Cookman and Southern Mississippi to open the regular season will help pace the Hurricanes under new coach Mario Cristobal for this major road test in College Station. Will the momentum and terrific sophomore quarterback Tyler Van Dyke be enough to pull off a monumental upset over the Hurricanes? A win would vault Miami into the top 25, but a loss would kill the Aggies’ season before heading into a merciless SEC slate.

Clemson at Notre Dame, Nov. 5

After two memorable meetings in 2020, these two national powers will reunite for a late-season matchup that could easily knock the loser out of College Football Playoff contention and propel the winner into a permanent spot in the top four. Noteworthy: While both teams are scheduled to play Syracuse, the Tigers will have an extra week to prepare for the Irish. They will also remember losing to the Fighting Irish at this very venue two years ago.