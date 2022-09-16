New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

California Governor Gavin Newsom recently signed a budget awarding $25 million to the Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism, presumably in an effort to ensure plenty of favorable news coverage for himself and his party in the years to come.

Taxpayer Cash Away will fund 40 fellowships each year, at $50,000 a pop, which will then be dispersed to newsrooms around the Golden State where Berkeley is known for allowing progressive thought to flourish and thrive.

Berkeley, the father of more radical movements than Karl Marx himself, clearly states that the program is not political at all, of course not. “It’s better when we can rely on reliable, local news coverage that reflects the needs and concerns of all communities,” he says.

Let’s take a look at what exactly that means, according to people who teach journalism. The word “credible” here means news that holds conservatives and Republicans accountable for their alleged lies while ignoring or removing anything that harms Democrats. Today’s progressive media critics and scholars not only refuse to present both sides of almost any issue, but they believe that both sides are bad.

Gavin Newsom signed a $25 million Berkeley journalism fellowship program into the state budget

If you don’t believe me, take this quote from the Columbia Journalism Review, “In the Trump era, ‘both sides’ (or “bipartisanship”) has become shorthand for a philosophy of journalism that many media critics consider fragmented.” Or take MSNBC’s Wajahat Ali, who tweeted in disdain for trying to make CNN more balanced, “This is a message to every other CNN employee: Get in line or you’re out. We do ‘both sides’ here, and your job is to deliver it.” ” Oh no! Not on both sides.

Let’s not kid ourselves. There is no doubt that Newsom and every Berkeley journalist would be imbued with the exact same mindset, that real journalism, real journalism, is journalism that achieves left-wing results.

There may have been a time when governments could trust multi-million dollar educational and credentialing institutions to serve the unbiased public interest, but if that was the case, it is long gone. It’s bad enough that the program will create a few more socialist soldiers in newsrooms, but consider the impact on conservative competition.

Outlets that don’t follow Newsom and Berkeley’s path of biased journalism won’t get any free reporters. They actually have to pay their employees. Incompetent progressives walk the fine line of fact-checkers and social media giants silencing them stupidly at every turn. This public money for left-wing news is another way of a coordinated pincer attack on uninformed thoughts and ideas.

Look at the example of art forms such as theatre, which went from a largely for-profit model to one of government power. It did not make the industry more liberal but the tip of the spear for progressive thinking. That’s exactly what Gavin Newsom and his gang of California Communists want to do with the news.

This is California, so expect every Democrat—no dictator in the governor’s mansion—to replicate this generous and dangerous policy. And a truly free press will be on the outside looking in as toxic Democrat dollars flow freely into our news outlets.

Only 16 percent of Americans say they trust our news media. There are tarot card readers with storefronts in Queens that are more reliable. How can we exacerbate the problem? Start getting government funding for it.

Sadly, conservatives in California don’t have the tools to stop this. But those of us in other states do. Do you want journalists reporting on the government’s dime on the same government? Or do you want free agents who can say what they see? Here is the choice. And frankly, the answer should be obvious.