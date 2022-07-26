New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The race to succeed Boris Johnson and lead Britain’s Conservative Party to become the country’s next prime minister is on the line, with the two candidates engaged in sometimes heated debates on Monday night.

The last two candidates standing are the country’s foreign secretary, Lis Truss, and Rishi Sunak, a former Treasury chief who resigned from Boris Johnson’s government last month.

The competition primarily revolves around tax and the economy in a post-Covid world, as well as navigating the waters of immigration and the post-Brexit era.

Sunak had the most to prove during Monday’s televised debate, but it was Truss who set the record straight, saying, “Sage, you’ve raised the highest taxes in 70 years. How on earth can you claim that’s going to go forward. To economic growth, and to growth for the last two and a half years.” Where were the policies?”

Sunak defended his position and said, “Let fiscal responsibility slide… it will lead us directly into fiscal crisis.” Inflation and the high cost of living are also at the top of the candidates’ agenda.

Sunak said the country needs to get a “grip on inflation”, if it doesn’t now, mortgage rates will rise to 7%. “Millions of people will be sent into poverty and that means the Conservative Party will have no chance of winning the next election,” he added.

Truss, who is leading the polls, wanted to know why he supports tax increases during this economic downturn. Truss outperformed her opponent, said Neil Gardiner, director of the Heritage Foundation’s Margaret Thatcher Center for Freedom.

“Rishi Sunak, being the former chancellor, seemed very eager and over-aggressive, constantly interrupting and that was not good for Mr Sunak,” Gardiner said.

Sunak interrupted Truss 22 times in the first 12 minutes of the debate, drawing criticism from members of the Conservative Party and perhaps showing why he is going after Truss.

Gardiner added, “He comes across as someone who is in an increasingly desperate position and the debate certainly reflects that … it was a calm and commanding performance by Liz Truss.”

Both Sunak and Truss claimed to be heirs to former prime minister Margaret Thatcher during the campaign, but Gardiner said the title belonged only to one of them.

“Liz Truss is definitely a Thatcherite. She is a great admirer of Margaret Thatcher and her policy thinking is heavily influenced by Thatcherism. Rishi Sunak, by contrast, is not Margaret Thatcher’s heir.”

Gardiner, an adviser to Lady Thatcher, told Fox News Digital: “Many of his policies are antithetical to Thatcherite thinking. Sunak’s record as chancellor where he raised significant taxes, spent huge amounts of government money, Margaret Thatcher planned it. Sunak is not Thatcher. , Liz Truss could make a strong case as a politician following in the footsteps of Margaret Thatcher.”

According to Gardiner, Truss is looking increasingly likely to win when the results are announced in early September, but said that if Sunak is to make a comeback, he will have to “reverse some of his strategic positions and shift to the right. His campaign, but I don’t think he will.” Changing our positions will reassure Conservative voters and, I think, Liz Truss is currently on a strong political path and is very likely to be the next Prime Minister.”

The deadline for all Conservative Party members to vote is September 2, with results expected to be announced three days later. The winner will replace Boris Johnson as the new Prime Minister of Britain. Elections are not due until 2025 and recent polls show the left-leaning Labor Party leading by six points.