Text messages between Sergio Garcia and Greg Norman emerge from LIV Golf lawsuit

LIV has had a busy few days on the golf front.

On Wednesday, the Wall Street Journal 11 LIV Golf Invitational Series players reported, including Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau, The PGA sued the Tour In response to their expulsion from the US circuit after jumping ship and joining a Saudi-backed series.

They want to play PGA Tour events, though it’s added to their existing 14-tournament schedule on the docket for LIV 2023, ultimately contradicting much of their main argument for joining the up-start league — we want to play less golf. And spend more time with our families!

Several new facts have come to light since the lawsuit was released, one Augusta National officials apparently tried to discourage it Players who joined LIV.

But the text messages between Sergio Garcia and LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman are the most fascinating.

On May 31, Garcia was announced as one of the main headliners for the first LIV event in London. But, according to these text messages, Garcia was planning his jump months in advance.

“I wanted to see how things are going with the league, last week a lot of guys were loving it and excited about it, now they have their pants on,” Garcia wrote in a text on Feb. 11. .

Then, about a week later, Garcia wrote: “Hi Sharky! It’s official, the tour told our managers this week that anyone who signs with the league will be banned from the tour for life! I don’t know how we’re going to be. Get enough good players to join the league under these conditions.”

In response, Norman Toure insisted that such a move would not be pulled: “They can’t ban you for a day. It’s a shallow threat.”

See all messages here:

On June 9, PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan Banned 17 players from PGA Tour After they played LIV London. Garcia is one of the former Tour pros who has given up his membership.

Life comes at you fast.

Saudi Arabia has been accused of widespread human rights violations, including politically motivated killings, torture, enforced disappearances, and inhumane treatment of prisoners. Saudi journalist and Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi has accused members of the royal family and the Saudi government of involvement in the murder.