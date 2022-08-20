New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A Houston woman says she was sent to the hospital after touching a napkin on her car door, which was apparently poisoned.

Erin Mims was at a Houston restaurant celebrating her birthday with her husband Tuesday afternoon, but when the couple went back to get into their car, there was a napkin on the door. Fox 26.

Mims said she threw in the towel and didn’t think much of it.

“I just threw it out there,” Mims said. “I opened the door with my fingertips. I asked my husband, did you put a napkin in the door? And he said no.”

The woman went back to the restaurant and washed her hands before returning to her car, but said her fingers suddenly began to tingle and then the symptoms gradually worsened.

“After maybe five minutes, my whole arm started tingling and numb. I couldn’t breathe,” says Mims. “I started having hot flashes, my chest hurt, my heart was beating really fast.”

When she arrived at the hospital, doctors ran urine samples, blood tests, as well as a cat scan, and said her vitals were all over the place.

“The doctor came in, and told me that there wasn’t enough in my system to determine what it was, but that it was acute poisoning from an unknown substance,” Mims said.

Doctors said the incident looked like a failed kidnapping attempt.

The Houston Police Department said this is the first incident the department has seen after a woman filed a complaint with police.

Mark Winter, managing director of the Southeast Houston Poison Center, said Mims’ symptoms as described match hundreds of poisons.

“Chances are you’ll have more than just casual exposure,” Hivale said. “In her video, her symptoms match hundreds of different toxins. It’s possible. I’ve learned in my 40 years, anything is possible in the human body.”