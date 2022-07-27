New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A federal appeals court has ruled in favor of Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s ban on face masks in schools.

On Monday, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled 2-1 against an order by U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel of Austin, which blocked the governor’s ban on face masks in schools.

In issuing the injunction, Yeakel argued that the ban put students at risk and “violated the Americans with Disabilities Act by denying Americans the opportunity to participate equally in school.”

Abbott issued an executive order in July 2021 barring government agencies — including public school districts — from enforcing mask mandates.

The governor’s order superseded any mask orders imposed by any local government agency or official, and the injunction did not apply while the case went to court.

Multiple schools failed to comply with the executive order, and even filed lawsuits from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office to enforce the mask order.

A group of students also sued the state of Texas over the governor’s executive order, saying it violates the Americans with Disabilities Act, the Rehabilitation Act and the American Rescue Plan Act. In ruling against a federal judge’s injunction, the appeals court said the students failed to prove the mandatory mask ban “placed them at imminent and substantial risk of contracting Covid-19.”

Paxton The decision was celebrated “Victory for Texas Families and the Rule of Law.”

“The audacity of rogue superintendents who openly violated state law in Texas last year was alarming,” Paxton said in a statement. “These are community leaders who should be role models for our youth, but instead they became political activists and abandoned their duties as teachers.”