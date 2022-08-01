New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Five decades ago, Colonel James Lamar was playing poker against fellow soldiers at the “Hanoi Hilton” in North Vietnam with cards made from toilet paper and matchstick chips. Prison camp.

Today, the 94-year-old Lamar enjoys playing Texas Hold’em against a rotating cast of college students, tech bros, retirees and fellow veterans who frequent the Austin state capital Texas Card House.

Lamar spoke about the day he was shot in Vietnam and his experience as a prisoner of war in an interview with Fox News Digital at House of Cards.

Lamar joined the Air Force in 1948 after three years in the Naval Reserve and completed pilot training in 1949. He was assigned to a fighter squadron in Japan before the outbreak of the Korean War and flew 100 sorties in that conflict in 1950–51.

World War II’s D-Day: Photos Reveal World’s Largest Amphibious Invasion

After returning from Korea, Lamar served in various pilot instructor roles before being deployed to Thailand at the start of the Vietnam War.

“When we got the news that we were going, I had an immediate premonition that something was going to happen to me — I was going to be shot, killed, taken prisoner — I don’t know what, but I knew something bad was going to happen,” Lamar said. said

On May 6, 1965, on Lamar’s 101st mission in North Vietnam, he was shot down and killed during a bombing raid on a railroad yard.

“We got to our target area, I was the first to go in,” Lamar said. “I pulled up to 12,000 feet, rolled, and when I came down I wished I was somewhere else, because the flak (anti-aircraft fire) was just a solid layer below me. — BOOM — I was shocked, my plane hit the fuselage forward of the cockpit, But the cockpit immediately caught fire.

The hero of D-Day War died on Independence Day at the age of 99

Lamar pulled out of his dive and began side-to-side jinking to avoid anti-aircraft fire, then radioed his team that he was heading for a safe bailout area about 50 miles away.

“As soon as I said that, there was a very excited voice from my No. 4 man, who yelled to me, ‘Get out, Lead, you’ve got a big fire,'” Lamar recalled.

“So I just reached for the handle … left, the canopy went, and right, I went. One problem, the handbook on the airplane said don’t take out more than 525 knots, nautical miles. If you did, all kinds of bad things would happen. They can. Well, the last time I saw the airspeed tape, before I left that cockpit, it was going through 700 knots. So I got out at the speed of sound.”

The last remaining World War II Medal of Honor recipient to lie in honor at the US Capitol

Lamar woke up with a broken arm and his parachute hanging from a tree. A group of Vietnamese farmers eventually found him and took him to a military checkpoint to turn him over to the North Vietnamese Army, who tortured him and tried in vain to lure Lamar to other fighter pilots.

After failing to get any information from Lamar, the soldiers took him to Hỏa Lò Prison, known as the “Hanoi Hilton” by American POWs, where he would spend nearly seven years.

During his first few years in the prison camp, his captors subjected him to various forms of mental and physical abuse, but the Americans realized that they could safely communicate at mealtimes when the guards rested.

“One afternoon in our conversation, I told the boys I was very depressed. What do you do to deal with depression? Jerry Denton (another POW) said, ‘I’ll tell you what you do, Jim. You pray. You, to God, You believe in your country and your family. And then you live each day, one day at a time. That’s what you go through,'” Lamar recalls.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“And he was right. My depression lifted and I started living one day at a time. And so I got through a total of 2,400 and some odd days.”

Lamar was finally released on February 12, 1973, along with hundreds of other POWs in Operation Homecoming.