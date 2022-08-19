closer
Video

Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash. See what’s clicking on Foxnews.com.

NewYou can listen to Fox News stories now!

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost is hoping Texas transfer Casey Thompson has an answer. Quarterback for the HuskersTwo consecutive three-win seasons followed in Lincoln.

Frost announced Thursday that Thompson will start The quarterback is coming off the first week at Nebraska and Northwestern on Aug. 27 in Dublin, Ireland.

Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Scott Frost speaks during the 2022 Big Ten Conference Football Media Days at Lucas Oil Stadium on July 26, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Scott Frost speaks during the 2022 Big Ten Conference Football Media Days at Lucas Oil Stadium on July 26, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
(Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

“I like what we have at that position,” Frost said Thursday on “Husker Sports Nightly.” “I wouldn’t be surprised if he plays more than one, but Casey is going to take the first rep.”

Steve Sarkisian says Texas has some ‘bad apples’ in his first season in Austin

Thompson started 10 games for Texas last season, throwing for 2,113 yards with 24 touchdowns and 24 interceptions. Frost said Thompson’s experience playing at a high level was a big factor in the decision.

Nebraska Red Team quarterback Casey Thompson signals to the crowd before leading the Red and White teams onto the field with head coach Scott Frost before Nebraska's annual spring game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, April 9, 2022.

Nebraska Red Team quarterback Casey Thompson signals to the crowd before leading the Red and White teams onto the field with head coach Scott Frost before Nebraska’s annual spring game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, April 9, 2022.
(AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz, File)

“There’s no substitute for having played a lot of college football, and there were fewer mistakes from him,” Frost said of Thompson. “It’s really a big jump from spring ball to fall. And I think that toe is hurting worse than he’s letting on. He’s throwing it well now in the fall… he threw it well in the spring, but he’s got it. There’s a lot of zip on it now.”

College football board of managers discuss sport’s separation from NCAA: Report

Thompson beat out redshirt freshman Chubba Purdy and sophomore Logan Smothers for the top spot.

Frost said Thompson's experience playing at a high level was a big factor in his decision to commit to Northwestern.

Frost said Thompson’s experience playing at a high level was a big factor in his decision to commit to Northwestern.
(Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Thompson’s decision to transfer from Texas to Nebraska in January came after Ohio State transfer Quinn Evers decided to move to Austin, Texas.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“Honestly, sometimes in life I feel like it’s time to start over. It’s time for a change,” Thompson said. Said after choosing Nebraska. “I kind of felt like, you know, I’ve been around and I’ve been around different offenses and coaching staffs and I just felt like it was time for me to move on.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

Nebraska hasn’t had a successful season under Frost, who took over as head coach of the storied program in 2018.

Joe Morgan is a sports reporter for Fox News.