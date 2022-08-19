New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost is hoping Texas transfer Casey Thompson has an answer. Quarterback for the Huskers Two consecutive three-win seasons followed in Lincoln.

Frost announced Thursday that Thompson will start The quarterback is coming off the first week at Nebraska and Northwestern on Aug. 27 in Dublin, Ireland.

“I like what we have at that position,” Frost said Thursday on “Husker Sports Nightly.” “I wouldn’t be surprised if he plays more than one, but Casey is going to take the first rep.”

Thompson started 10 games for Texas last season, throwing for 2,113 yards with 24 touchdowns and 24 interceptions. Frost said Thompson’s experience playing at a high level was a big factor in the decision.

“There’s no substitute for having played a lot of college football, and there were fewer mistakes from him,” Frost said of Thompson. “It’s really a big jump from spring ball to fall. And I think that toe is hurting worse than he’s letting on. He’s throwing it well now in the fall… he threw it well in the spring, but he’s got it. There’s a lot of zip on it now.”

Thompson beat out redshirt freshman Chubba Purdy and sophomore Logan Smothers for the top spot.

Thompson’s decision to transfer from Texas to Nebraska in January came after Ohio State transfer Quinn Evers decided to move to Austin, Texas.

“Honestly, sometimes in life I feel like it’s time to start over. It’s time for a change,” Thompson said. Said after choosing Nebraska. “I kind of felt like, you know, I’ve been around and I’ve been around different offenses and coaching staffs and I just felt like it was time for me to move on.”

Nebraska hasn’t had a successful season under Frost, who took over as head coach of the storied program in 2018.