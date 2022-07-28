type here...
Texas teen raises over $700,000 for abortion after Rep. Matt Gaetz taunted her

By printveela editor

Political activist Olivia Julianna, 19, was publicly shamed by Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz after a congressman said fat or ugly women don’t have to worry about pregnancy or abortion. She began raising money for abortions across the country after Gaetz tried to humiliate her, and has since raised over $700,000.

Callaghan O'Hare for The Washington Post via Getty Images


Callaghan O’Hara for The Washington Post via Getty Images

Political activist Olivia Julianna, 19, was publicly shamed by Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz after a congressman said fat or ugly women don't have to worry about pregnancy or abortion. She began raising money for abortions across the country after Gaetz tried to humiliate her, and has since raised over $700,000.

Callaghan O’Hara for The Washington Post via Getty Images

Florida Rep. Matt Goetz tried to humiliate a teenage girl by saying that overweight and unattractive women don’t have to worry about getting pregnant or having an abortion. The same girl has since raised over $700,000 for abortion care.

Nineteen-year-old political activist Olivia Julianna thanked Goetz for his attack, to whom she attributes a wave of donations, and offered to send him a bouquet of flowers; one for every $100,000 raised. Money is collected through Generation Z for changea non-profit organization for which Julianne works as a political strategist, but will eventually be evenly distributed among 50 abortion foundations in the US.

During his speech at the Student Action Summit in Tampa, Florida on Saturday night, Goetz said, “Why are the women least likely to get pregnant the most worried about abortion?”

“No one wants to impregnate you if you look like a thumb,” he told the crowd.

Yulianna reacted to the words of the congressman in a post on Twitter.

“It came to me that Matt Goetz – an alleged pedophile – said that it was always “odious … 5 foot 2,350 pounds” women who “no one wants to impregnate” who are in favor of abortion,” Julian wrote. “Actually I’m 5’11. 6’4 in heels. I wear them to remind little men like you of your place.”

Gaetz returned fire, sharing a photo of Julianne and suggesting he hit her to the quick.

Julianne said she began raising money for abortions in response to public outcry. And while they’ve traded blows directly and indirectly on Twitter all week, including several posts that have since been shared thousands of times, the young activist has managed to achieve one fundraising goal after another.

As of 2:30 pm ET Thursday, she has raised more than $725,000 for abortions.

Meanwhile, Gaetz has come under fire for his actions. The incident once again drew unwanted attention to the ongoing the study from 2020 involving a congressman and a series of allegations of sex with an underage girl. Gaetz denied the allegations against him.

