A former teacher in Texas said Monday that the main reason she left the profession was to protect her “mental health.”

“It’s a lot to do, a lot to catch up on. Trying to get kids to catch up one, two, three, four grade levels in one year is overwhelming,” Stacey Croswell told Dana Perino on “America’s Newsroom.”

The majority of Texas teachers are clearly on the verge of quitting , According to a new survey.

According to a study conducted by the Texas State Teachers Association, 70% of 688 teachers surveyed were seriously considering leaving the profession.

The number is the highest recorded by the TSTA, which has been tracking teacher concerns in the Lone Star State for four decades. In 2018, the survey recorded that 53% of teachers were considering leaving their jobs.

94% of teachers surveyed confirmed the pandemic is increasing pressure on their professional lives, while 84% said their workload and planning requirements have increased. About 41% of respondents said they took on additional jobs throughout the year.

Another reason she left the profession, Croswell said, was the “red tape” in the education system and seeing kids “pass out” without getting the help they need.

“To help ease that burden on a teacher who has anywhere from a kindergarten through fifth grader in your class, the lack of support from districts and government and outside of everything to help reach these students. To plan and teach for it, it becomes almost impossible and takes up all of your time. does,” Croswell said, predicting the growth of school districts Four day weeks.

Croswell said she’s not sure if she’ll ever return to classroom teaching.

