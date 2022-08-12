Texas suspended WR Agiye Hall indefinitely after his arrest on a felony charge

Texas receiver Agie Hall was suspended indefinitely by coach Steve Sarkisian on Friday after the player was arrested on a charge of criminal mischief.

According to Travis County records, Hall was arrested by UT Police just after 9 p.m. Thursday and charged with Class B misdemeanor battery. Police report Retrieved by Austin American-Statesman Hall said it caused $600 worth of damage to the “vehicle boot.”

Losses totaling $100 to $750 in value result in Class B misdemeanor charges. An attorney representing Hall declined to comment.

“We are aware of the situation involving Agie Hall, have spoken with his family and have suspended him indefinitely from all team activities for conduct detrimental to our program,” Sarkisian said in a statement released Friday.

Hall transferred from Alabama to Texas this spring for a fresh start. Alabama coach Nick Saban suspended Hall in April for violating team rules.

“Whether they’re academic or whatever, it doesn’t matter,” Saban told reporters in April. “Everyone has responsibility and obligation, to respect principles and values ​​and do what they have to do. They are all there to help them succeed. “

Saban was asked if Hall could rejoin the Tide, and the coach said Hall had already been given a second chance. His name has been removed from Alabama’s online roster.

“I don’t know what his plans are for the future,” Saban said.

Hall is a four-star recruit and had four catches for 72 yards as a freshman. He appeared in just three games with the Crimson Tide.

Sarkisian was asked about Hall on Aug. 3 and said, “I think he’s improving.

“Transition is tough for everyone,” Sarkisian added. “I understand all that. When you’re a true freshman and you get into some of the environments and big-time games that he was in, are you ready? Aren’t you?”

The coach said the staff’s job is to develop players to make an impact on the team.

“He has a lot of potential,” Sarkisian said. “I think he’s making progress and making strides. Not a finished product, and that’s OK. I don’t expect our guys to be finished products. But what I expect is growth. And I think we’re seeing that.

Staff writer Danny Davis contributed to this report.

