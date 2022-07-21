New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Four Houston-area parkgoers were arrested last week for allegedly assaulting a sheriff’s deputy and a security guard after refusing to leave a water park, authorities said.

Constable Mark Herman said deputies with Harris County Constable Precinct 4 were called to Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashtown on July 14 after a group of people refused to leave the area.

Authorities asked the group to leave, which they refused to do. A deputy attempted to detain the group member and a struggle ensued.

“During the struggle, another male suspect jumped on the deputy’s back,” Herman said in a statement. “Security guards at the scene attempted to assist the deputy when one of the female suspects struck him in the head with a fist. The second female suspect then bit the security guard’s left hand.”

Finally the four were detained and arrested. Their names are Luis Gonzales, Angel Soto, Gecinia Loya-Gonzalez and Nubia Loya-Gonzalez.

Gonzales was charged with retaliation, Soto with resisting arrest and both women with assault on a security officer.