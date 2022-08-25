New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Last month, three teenagers in the same Texas county, ages 15 to 17, died of suspected fentanyl overdoses.

Hays County Independent School District (CSID) Eric Wright, Ph.D. issued an alert to the school community Tuesday after the third Hays CSID student died of fentanyl poisoning this month.

“I am concerned,” Wright said in a letter to the school district. “We take all safety and security issues very seriously, but this one is especially concerning. So far — and I’m deeply grateful — we haven’t lost a single student on our campus to Covid or gun violence. Both of these issues are valid. The last few years have been important. We must treat the fentanyl crisis with the same urgency.”

The superintendent says Hays CSID is also aware of half a dozen incidents in which students, some as young as middle schoolers, have experienced fatal overdoses since the beginning of the summer. The announcement comes amid record fentanyl poisoning deaths in Texas and across the United States.

“Too often, in cases involving fentanyl, the people who take the drug have no idea they’re taking it,” Wright said in a letter to the school district. “Illicitly manufactured fentanyl is often the ingredient used in counterfeit pills bought on the street – marketed as something like Xanax, Percocet or oxycodone. In the drug trade, fentanyl is a cheaper alternative to other synthetic opioids and costs much less. Kill.”

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine. It is deadly in small doses and is more often found in recreational drugs, although it is possessed by some illegal drug manufacturers and cartels. Fentanyl pressed into pills Made to look like prescription painkillers.

According to the Kyle Police Department, the most prominent fentanyl-laced pills in the Hays County area are counterfeit, blue oxycodone M30 pills.

Concerns are growing in Texas and elsewhere about rainbow fentanyl, which are multi-colored counterfeit pills containing candy-like fentanyl.

Wright encouraged parents to talk to their children and ask questions about fentanyl to school nurses.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a record 107,000 Americans died of drug overdoses and poisonings last year, driven largely by synthetic opioids such as fentanyl. An analysis of CDC data released in December 2021 by Families Against Fentanyl, a fentanyl awareness group, found that illicit fentanyl poisoning was the number one cause of death for American adults ages 18 to 45 last year.

Seizures of the drug at the southern border have increased in recent years. Customs and Border Protection seized 10,586 pounds of the drug in fiscal year 2021. That’s up from 4,558 pounds seized in FY 2020 and 2,633 pounds seized in FY 2019. China and Mexico are the primary sources of production and transportation of fentanyl to the United States. To the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

While it’s still unclear how much fentanyl is making its way into the U.S., that number refers only to apprehensions of the drug, with drug-related deaths on the rise. The Drug Enforcement Administration It warned of a “nationwide spike” in fentanyl-related overdoses earlier this year.

Experts suggest that Narcan — a drug used to treat drug overdoses — be used in homes to save those who take too much fentanyl.

