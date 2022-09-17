New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Texas Longhorns really wanted Peyton and Eli Manning’s nephew to play for them.

So they prepared quite a tab to bring him south.

According to The Athletic, the school paid Arch Manning and eight other prospects $280,000 on a weekend recruiting trip.

It paid just $47,000 on hotel expenses and $95,000 on food alone.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

That’s $10,000 in Topgolf and another $11,880 in “socials” for players and coaches, which includes an open bar.

The following weekend, it spent $350,000 on 14 recruits.

In the end, the process worked. Manning committed to the Longhorns days after an expensive weekend that led to the signing of other recruits, including five-star defensive back Derek Williams.

Archie’s grandson is the son of the only Manning brother not to make the NFL — Cooper. But his uncles lived up to their No. 1 draft pick hype.

Arch Manning has ‘a lot of pressure and a lot of expectations’ amid the national spotlight, Uncle Eli said

Payton and Eli combined for four Super Bowl wins, five MVPs (all by Payton), 20 Pro Bowls, nearly 129,000 passing yards and 905 touchdowns.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Manning will be a freshman at Texas next year.