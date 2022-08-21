Texas sends migrants to New York. They get a warm welcome but life is hard there

Enlarge this image switch title Austin Cope/NPR

NEW YORK. A white bus with Texas license plates has just pulled into the Port Authority bus station in Manhattan. The men and women on it have just completed a 30-hour non-stop bus ride from the Mexican border and have arrived hungry, tired, and some in need of immediate medical attention. It’s a hot Wednesday morning in early August, and the city’s streets are packed with cars during rush hour.

“Welcome to New York” a small crowd of city officials and lifeguards cheering, while TV cameras and photographers crowd around.

This is the scene of one of the buses arriving from the Texas-Mexico border as Gov. Greg Abbott demonstrates his opposition to federal immigration policy by sending them to Washington, D.C. and, most recently, New York.

Some migrants want to come to New York, others say the Texan authorities forced or tricked them into coming here. They became the most public face of the political struggle between Texas and New York. They are part of a growing number of asylum seekers who are coming to the city from the US-Mexico border this summer. While asylum seekers have been warmly welcomed by city officials and volunteers, the path of migrants upon arrival can still be rocky.

Charitable and volunteer groups have helped people as they arrive over the past few months, but the city and nonprofits have become more involved in the last few weeks. The TLC NYC team, part of the larger national organization Grannies Respond, worked to offer food, clothing and medical care to asylum seekers upon arrival. In an interview on 10 August, group director Ilse Tillmann said the collaboration was a success.



Many of the nearly 5,000 newly arrived asylum seekers live alone in New York and end up in the city’s homeless shelters.

“We had a great coordinated response between our side, the volunteer side, [the] The NGO side and the city,” she said. “It was just amazing.”

Many of the newly arrived asylum seekers have no relatives in New York to stay with. Therefore, after they leave the station, they often end up in the city’s homeless shelters. The shelter system does not track people by immigration status, but city officials estimate that between 4,000 and 5,000 asylum seekers have been admitted to city shelters since May.

However, New York City shelters are already overwhelmed, and not just with new immigrants. Capacity is low and affordable housing in New York City is limited. Some migrants encountered difficulties with transfers and city bureaucracy during the reception process and felt unsafe upon arrival.

Carlos, a 26-year-old Venezuelan who recently arrived in the US, says that as a member of the LGBTQ community, he felt threatened by other residents of the city’s Manhattan shelter for homeless men. He preferred to give only his first name to protect his legal status.

“They had drug problems, they had [mental] problems, and indeed, we felt in danger there,” he says in Spanish. I would be 1000 times better off staying on the street than [at that shelter].”

He urged New York to give more support not only to immigrants like himself, but also to Americans who are already facing problems here.



New York City officials want to know about any issues migrants face and are working with charities to help.

Veronica, a 22-year-old Venezuelan who also asked to use only her first name to protect her legal status, says she is six months pregnant and a pregnancy problem she encountered while traveling in Mexico requires special medical attention. . . She says she lived in a shelter in Manhattan, but there was only a place to sleep.

“Immigration [officials] helped me in the hospital, but when they sent me here, I didn’t get anything,” she says in Spanish. – Absolutely nothing – [not even] medicine,” she says.

She says she did not know who to turn to for help and did not contact people from the city administration. She and Carlos receive help from South Bronx Mutual Aid, a grassroots group that works directly with migrants throughout the city.

New York City Commissioner for Immigrant Affairs Manuel Castro says he wants to hear about any issues people are having and that the city is working with a growing group of charities and nonprofits.

“The important thing is that these families are connected to us … so that we understand the problems they are facing,” says Castro. “And we can adjust accordingly.”



Activists want New York to do more to address housing issues and the complex needs of asylum seekers.

But activists are calling for more work. Ariadne Phillips, organizer of South Bronx Mutual Aid, says the city should do more to address New York City’s deep-rooted housing problems and ensure that the complex needs of asylum seekers are met after they’ve already endured harrowing journeys.

“They say it’s the capital of the world, so we’ll act accordingly,” Philips says. “If everyone else says they can’t handle these conditions, then we’re going to step up and be part of the solution.”

The state of Texas continues to send buses without announcing the arrival time in advance. As migrants, volunteer groups, and New York City continue to adapt, they are watching political disputes play out on a deeply human level.