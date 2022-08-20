New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

“In God We Trust” signs are popping up in Texas classrooms under a new state law that requires schools to display the posters if they donate.

Senate Bill 797 passed the Texas Legislature last year requiring schools to display the poster in a “conspicuous place” unless it was “donated” or “purchased through private donations,” which has led to signs being displayed across the state recently. Fox 7 Austin.

Texas-based cell phone company Patriot Mobile donated several signs to the Carroll Independent School District that are currently on display.

“Patriot Mobile has donated framed posters to several other school districts in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and will continue to do so until all schools in the area receive them,” the company said. Posted on Facebook . “We are honored to be a part of bringing God back into our public schools!”

The The Houston Chronicle reported Similar signs were seen around the Texas cities of Houston and Austin.

“The national motto, In God We Trust, asserts our collective trust in a sovereign God,” Texas Republican State Sen. Brian Hughes, who sponsored the legislation, said on Twitter. “I co-wrote the bill in 2003 that allowed schools to display the motto, and last year I wrote the ‘In God We Trust Act,’ which requires schools to display the motto if there is no cost associated with the display.”

Keller Independent School District spokesman Bryce Nieman said the donated signs are being displayed primarily in front offices.

A Keller resident in the school district and a parent of a child expressed support for the measure.

“If it’s important to the community, the community will get behind it,” Eric Leist told Fox 7. “If it’s not something that’s important to the community, it’s not going to end up in the school.”

Not everyone is happy with the new law, including the founder of the Southlake Anti-Racism Coalition who told KXAS-TV that the law raises concerns about the separation of church and state.

“I think they don’t have a choice right now to put them up,” Anya Kushwaha said. “But hopefully this will start larger conversations about having more freedom of expression, so if they’re allowed to put up signs like that, there should be no reason why other students or people can’t put up signs that convey a different message.”