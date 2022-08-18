New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A Texas school district is removing 41 books from library shelves while administrators review them using content guidelines approved by its board of trustees.

The list of books Keller Independent School District officials are asking to be removed from library shelves includes “The Diary of Anne Frank (Graphic Adaptation), the Bible and “All Boys Aren’t Blue.”

A spokesperson for Keller ISD told Fox News Digital that campus staff and librarians are being asked to review books that have been challenged in the past year to see if they meet the requirements of the newly approved policy by the Board of Trustees.

“The Board of Trustees of Keller ISD approved the EFA (Local) and EFB (Local) policies at their August 8, 2022, special meeting. These policies relate to the acquisition and review of educational materials and library books. Currently, Keller ISD’s administration is asking our campus Staff and librarians to review books challenged last year to determine if they meet the requirements of the new policy,” a Keller ISD statement read. “All of the books included in Tuesday’s email have been included on Keller ISD’s book challenge list within the past year.”

Books deemed compliant with the new policy “will be returned to libraries as soon as they are confirmed to be compliant with the new policy,” the spokeswoman said.

Community members, parents and staff may challenge a book or instructional resource used in a Keller ISD educational program. Earlier, a committee considered the challenges and determined whether the books were “academicly appropriate or pervasively vulgar”.

According to the district’s website, the book “Gender Queer: A Memoir” No longer in circulation on its campus. After challenging “All Boys Aren’t Blue” in November 2021, a district committee decided it would remain in “high school libraries and classroom libraries at the high school level.”

Keller ISD Board of Trustees President Charles Randclave responded to claims on social media that the district is banning books such as the Bible and Anne Frank as “false.”

“The district will review those books in accordance with the updated policy using content guidelines pending board approval,” Randclave said. “For those who are unaware or need a reminder, the Board has approved new policies on educational materials (EFA and EFB Local) to protect children from sexually-explicit content, which has made its way into our schools.”

He said the Texas Education Agency requires school districts to approve content-based policies regarding library materials. The new policy instructs school officials to reevaluate the curriculum, which was previously challenged by community members, Randclave said.

Randclave added that books like “Gender Queer” and “All Boys Aren’t Blue” are “full of graphic, gratuitous, sexually-explicit content … and have no place in the hands of children.”

The book “Gender Queer” contains graphic depictions of sexual acts between boys and men and is a concern of many parents across the country.