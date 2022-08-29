New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A rural Texas school district has added Narcan to nurses’ offices to combat the growing fentanyl crisis.

Dr. Eric Wright, superintendent of the Hays Consolidated Independent School District outside Austin, told “America’s Newsroom” Monday that adding Narcan to nurse’s offices is “positive,” although the impact of fentanyl in the community is “devastating.”

“We were able to save a lot of our kids,” Wright said. “We’ve had three deaths and it’s gut-wrenching.”

Hays CISD posted on their website Stocked Narcan on all campuses. Narcan, if administered quickly enough, can help reverse the effects of a fentanyl overdose.

CBP officers seize $390K in fentanyl

“In the summer of 2022, communities in Hays CISD began to see an increase in overdoses, poisonings and deaths related to fentanyl,” the district’s message read.

The district is also partnering with local law enforcement, emergency management and health officials to “monitor and collaborate on the best way to deal with the crisis.”

Across the US, cities including San Diego, Las Vegas and New York are installing vending machines and locker kiosks that contain nasal sprays, which can be used in emergencies for those who overdose. On opioids, including fentanyl .

Often called Narcan, the spray drug can bring someone back from the brink of death by instantly making them breathe.

Fentanyl deaths and overdoses are on the rise Reported high morgues Nationwide. Most of the fentanyl in the United States comes across the border with Mexico, which is currently experiencing a historic surge in illegal crossings that began in the early days of President Joe Biden’s term.

Click here for the Fox News app

Noting that a student who recently passed out wanted something to help them sleep, Wright warned students not to take pills unless prescribed.

“It’s all about education and letting them know that wherever you try to buy illegal drugs, you have the opportunity to buy a pill with fentanyl in it and if you take this particular pill it’s the end of your life,” he said.

Fox News’ Sarah Rumpf contributed to this report.