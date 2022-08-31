type here...
Texas School Board rejects 'In God We Trust' posters in Arabic

“Why is more of God not good?” Srivan Krishna asked as he was about to donate colorful “In God We Trust” posters at a school board meeting earlier this week.


The signs had the correct message, as required by law. On one of them, “In God We Trust” was written against a rainbow background. The other was in Arabic. But the Carroll School District in North Texas has rejected the signs, saying they already have enough for their buildings.

“Why is more of God not good?” followed by a response from Srivan Krishna, a local resident who wanted to donate colorful signs to school board meeting in Southlake, a city in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, earlier this week.

Council President Cameron Bryan did not raise the issue, saying only that by accepting the donation at the Aug. 15 meeting, the school district had enough signage for all 11 campuses and an office building.

These signs are part of a protest against the new Texas law.

Krishna and others test boundaries and logic SB 797, a recently passed Texas law that requires public schools to put up a poster with the US motto: “In God We Trust.” The main requirements of the law are that the posters must show state and US flags, and schools must not pay for them.

“The bylaws do not require the county to display more than one copy at a time,” Bryan said in an interview. video recording meetings. But Krishna disagreed, saying that the law does not say how many posters should be put up.

“That doesn’t mean you have to stop at one,” he said. “So it’s your decision to stop at one.”

“I think it’s kind of un-American to reject posters with our national motto,” Krishna told board members.
Srivan Krishna holds a rainbow "In God We Trust" sign at a board meeting for the Carroll School District in North Texas. The board rejected Krishna's attempt to present the sign.

This remark went unanswered as the board did not have an open debate about whether to accept signs. Instead, Bryan presented a “statement of fact” in which the board informed Krishna and his allies that they would not accept their signs.

Krishna and other opponents of the state law were only able to speak during the public comment section of the meeting, as the signs were not on the board’s official agenda.

Brian tried twice to call the next speaker before Krishna’s three minutes were up. But Krishna stood his ground, and in the end he stood silently, demonstrating the four signs he had brought.

Another speaker, Jennifer Schutter, later said that the posters were designed by current and former Southlake students, adding that she was “very disappointed” that the board did not accept the posters.

“Also, I think it’s important to know publicly that an attempt was made to get on the agenda tonight to present them with pomp and circumstance,” Schutter said, “and that was denied.”

Opponents will continue to test the new law

Efforts to test the new Texas law are being led in part by Florida-based activist Chaz Stevens, who says he is annoyed that the law requires an overt religious message to be inserted into schools.

“It should annoy you, whether you believe in God or not,” Stephens recently told NPR.

Stevens fundraising campaign More than $42,000 has now been raised to pay for posters and signs reading “In God We Trust” in multiple languages, including Vulcan, and send them to Texas school districts.

