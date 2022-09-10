New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

As the midterm elections approach and Republicans hope to win back the House, border security is one of the top issues on the minds of GOP voters.

Republicans have called for border security to be a priority if they win back the House and for Biden administration officials to be held accountable for the ongoing crisis.

Roy said Republicans’ legislative priorities include completing construction of a Trump-era border wall and “turning people away at the border until they present their paperwork, or holding them in total detention.” The claim process. Roy said it would be a “complete and utter failure” if the party did not pursue such an agenda.

Abbott’s office accuses NYC of ‘fearing’ Texas government over immigrant wristbands

The Texas Republican warned his GOP colleagues not to “get caught up” in immigration politics and said he supports busing immigrants to New York City and DC and Chicago.

“We deal with 8,000 people on the southwest border almost every day, 4,000 or more in Texas,” Roy said. “Now they get a taste of what we have to deal with every day here in Texas.”

Roy joked that Mayors Eric Adams and Muriel Bowser could “cry him a river” over their complaints that a few hundred immigrants are being abandoned in their sanctuary cities.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said he hopes they will ask President Biden to offer concrete solutions to ease the burden on Texas communities overwhelmed by immigrants and educate liberal mayors about the crisis.

Officials warn that the southern border crisis will worsen

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas stated that the border remains secure despite more than 2 million border encounters so far in fiscal year 2022.

Roy said the state had to take action because of the lack of action by the Biden administration.

“Border Patrol is not allowed to do their job, they are told by this administration that they have to process people and release them against the law, release them under parole, release them under a notice to appear,” Roy said.

“Hell, they don’t even do asylum claims anymore, they’re just catch and release. That’s it,” he continued, adding that Border Patrol agents “have no desire to do that.”

Roy emphasized that Texas ranches are “absolutely inundated” with the influx of illegal immigrants.

“They’re in danger. They’re scared of getting caught, they’re scared of their cattle getting out, and it’s unconscionable for us to allow that to happen.”

‘Rainbow Fentanyl’ Is ‘Deliberate Attempt By Drug Traffickers To Drive Addiction’ Among Youth, DA Warns

Roy said people need to be fired over the border crisis, and that firing should go to the top of the Biden administration.

“Alejandro Mayorcas should be impeached,” Roy said, adding that federal bureaucrats should be held responsible for the crisis and that “there should be a conversation in Congress” about the president’s role and inaction on the southern border.

“All of this is under Joe Biden’s watch, so we can have a healthy conversation about what he’s doing to ignore his duty under the Constitution,” Roy said. “But first of all, we have to expose it. We have to fire and move up the chain, fire the people who are responsible for it. And we have to reject the bureaucrats who are doing it.”

Roy also emphasized the need for every American family to pay attention to the crisis, especially the spillover of fentanyl at the border.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“Every single parent sees how dangerous fentanyl is pouring into our communities like a laser and killing kids. It’s happening everywhere,” Roy said.

“It’s happening massively in Texas. It’s happening in border states across the country. 170,000 dead Americans.”

The Texas Republican said China is the main global culprit for pushing synthetic opioids to cartels in Mexico and Central and South America, and that he “doesn’t have the ability to explain why the Democrats are allowing that.”