Rep. Michael Burgess, R-Texas., on Friday praised Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, and Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., for sending immigrants to liberal hotspots to make Democrats look.

Abbott and DeSantis spoke out against the measure to discuss how media attention has drawn attention to the border crisis and the hypocrisy of liberals. Burgess joins “Fox and Friends First”.

“I can assure you it’s on the front pages of every small town in Texas, every small Texas county where they’re constantly dealing with this problem. And it’s gotten worse over the course of a month, and it’s the worst I’ve ever seen,” Burgess said. said

Burgess said he pressed Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra on whether any notification is given to Texas communities before a group of migrants cross the border. As a result, Burgess received no answers.

“Thankfully Governor Abbott has had the foresight to start pushing this story nationally because that’s where this conversation needs to happen,” Burgess said.

Burgess argued that the Biden administration’s open-border policy created “business opportunities” for smugglers and cartels.

Despite the influx of drugs, including fentanyl, entering the United States, Burgess said HHS has prioritized “how to push kids through the system faster.”

“We’re sending kids to people who aren’t their parents, who aren’t primary relatives. We’re sending them to secondary sources. And that’s not how it should be. That’s not how the current law reads. … But the secretary mayor personally changed it.”

Burgess said such policies are encouraging trafficking and child disappearances.

“In Houston, where they just lost 60 kids. Who knows what happened there? But do you worry about trafficking? I do. And that’s why the administration needs to get a better handle on it. And that starts at the border. Security,” Burgess said.

Burgess argues that illegal immigration rates are higher in border states.

“You can’t deal with that number in a rational and truly humane way.”

The Biden administration According to a report, Republicans will consider a “lawsuit option” this week against the governor who sends immigrants across the border to Democratic cities.

Friday’s meeting, which includes White House officials from the Homeland Security, State, Justice and Defense departments, will also discuss other border issues amid record numbers of immigrants entering the country illegally.

The meeting was pre-arranged Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Two charter planes full of migrants were sent to affluent Martha’s Vineland, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, but after Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Arizona Governor Doug Ducey sent busloads of migrants across the border to places like New York City, Chicago and Washington, D.C., Abbott visited Vice President Kamala Harris’s Washington, D.C. home on Thursday. Two buses were sent.

