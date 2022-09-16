Texas refuses to pardon George Floyd posthumously over drug charges

Enlarge this image switch title Morrie Gash/AP

Morrie Gash/AP

HOUSTON — The Texas board on Thursday denied a request for a posthumous pardon for George Floyd for a 2004 drug arrest by a now-indicted former Houston police officer whose story is under scrutiny following a deadly drug raid.

The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles initially decided in October 2021 to unanimously recommend that Floyd become the second person in Texas since 2010 to receive a posthumous pardon from the governor.

Consider it from NPR Summing up how George Floyd’s murder — and life — changed two years later

But before Texas Gov. Greg Abbott could make a final decision on the case, the board reversed its decision in December, saying “procedural errors” were found in its original recommendation in the Floyd case and that it needed to review more than a third of a group of 67 clemency petitions. sent to Abbott.

“After full and careful consideration of the application and other information submitted with the application, the majority of Board members have decided not to recommend a full pardon and/or pardon for innocence,” Floyd’s lawyer said in a letter Thursday. , Allison Mathis, of the Harris County Public Defender’s Office in Houston.

America recognizes racial injustice Two ex-cops convicted of violating George Floyd’s civil rights

In its letter, the council said that another request for a posthumous pardon for Floyd could be filed again in two years. The letter did not state why the board denied the request.

The council’s decision was first made public on Thursday by a reporter from The Marshall Project.

Mathis and a spokesman for the parole board did not immediately respond to emails or calls asking for comment.

Mathis first petitioned for clemency in April 2021.

Floyd, who was black, grew up and was buried in Houston. In June 2021, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, white, was sentenced to 22.5 years in prison for the murder of Floyd, leading to a nationwide U.S. reckoning for race and policing.

Law Houston Police Stop Issuing No Hitting Orders, Chief Says After Deadly Raid

Years before his murder in May 2020, Floyd was arrested in Houston in February 2004 by ex-cop Gerald Goines for selling $10 worth of crack in a police bite. Floyd later pleaded guilty to drug possession and was sentenced to 10 months in prison.

Goines is currently facing two counts of murder and other charges in both state and federal court for a deadly 2019 drug raid that killed Dennis Tuttle, 59, and his wife, 58 -year-old Rogena Nicholas.

Prosecutors allege that Goines lied in order to obtain a search warrant for the couple’s home, alleging that a confidential informant bought heroin there. Goines later said that there was no informant and that he bought the drugs himself, they allege. The prosecutor’s office accused Goines of inventing informants and in other cases.

Race Many people know how George Floyd died. New biography shows how he lived

“We supported the pardon of George Floyd because we are not sure of the justice of his sentence. We support the pardon because it is appropriate,” Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said Thursday.

Prosecutors have since cleared Goines of about 150 drug-related convictions. Earlier this month, the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals ruled to overturn Goines’ fifth conviction.

Goines has maintained his innocence, and his lawyer disputes the allegations.