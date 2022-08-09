New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The first opportunity is the preseason coaches poll each August College football fans To sink their teeth into the new season.

In Monday’s USA TODAY coaches poll, the usual suspects round out the top five, with Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, Clemson and Notre Dame rounding out the top five, with all but Clemson and Notre Dame ranked first.

Next, there’s Texas .

The Longhorns are entering their second season under head coach Steve Sarkisian and are fresh off a huge recruiting success in landing five-star quarterback Arch Manning. They are also coming off a 5-7 season in which they lost six in a row in October and November and found a way to lose against lowly Kansas.

Alabama voted NO. 1 in the coaches’ preseason poll

They’re ranked 18th in this year’s coaches poll, yet somehow earned a first-place vote.

All 65 coaches who voted in the poll were anonymous, so who picked Texas as the number one team in the nation may never be known. Whoever gets the vote is a bit of a stretch.

Although Texas is a traditional power team, the program is still trying to work its way back to relevance under Sarkisian.

The early-season slate isn’t easy as Texas has a home date Nick Saban and Alabama Sept. 10 in Austin.

The Longhorns, who will move to the SEC in 2025, will get an early look at what the SEC schedule will look like while seeing where their roster ranks among the nation’s best.

Oklahoma’s Cale Gundy resigns after reading ‘hurtful and shameful’ during film session

Next week, Texas will get another early season test as the UTSA Roadrunners come to town. Under head coach Jeff Traylor, the Roadrunners are coming off the best season in program history at 12-2.

Texas has been heavily hyped in 2022 due to major recruiting in July, as well as Ohio State quarterback transfer Quinn Evers.

Ewers, a sophomore competing with Hudson Card for the starting job, is a homegrown product from Southlake Carroll High School outside Dallas-Fort Worth. The redshirt freshman is big for Sarkisian, two years after Evers turned down Texas for Ohio State.

“I’m excited for these two,” Sarkisian said when asked about the quarterback battle, according to CBS Sports. “Both of them are great teammates, both of them are really coachable, both of them are very competitive, and both of them love to be on the field when the team takes the field on Sept. 3.”

Former Oklahoma coach Cale Gundy’s daughter has tweeted since Brett Venables was fired

However, while Texas certainly has a bright future in Sarkisian, the 2022 season will not be the year Texas becomes prominent.

Texas’ defense needs to do better than it did in 2021, holding the Longhorns to 30 or more points in all seven losses and more than 200 yards rushing per game on the season.

Visits to Texas Tech and Oklahoma State were no cakewalks; And Oklahoma awaits them on Oct. 8.

Texas may be on the rise, but the number one vote is too much, too soon.