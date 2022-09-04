New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

In his first game as a Texas Longhorn, quarterback Quinn Evers helped his team open the season with a win. That adrenaline rush soon ended after Evers left the field and received some bad news.

His car was towed.

During the game, the redshirt freshman threw for 225 yards on 16-24 through the air and two touchdowns against UL-Monroe, the starting quarterback hauled in.

Don’t know what the parking situation is like in Austin, Texas, but Evers has been on campus for a long time. That’s why this situation is definitely depressing.

Either way, Evers couldn’t be too mad after his performance in front of the Longhorn faithful. Texas did what they set out to do against the Warhawks, en route to a 52-10 victory. The margin was large enough that Evers was eventually removed from the game to avoid injury.

Cornhuskers’ Casey Thompson ends questions about Texas: ‘I’m focused on Nebraska‘

Ewers entered the transfer portal last year with the Ohio State Buckeyes. CJ Stroud, the Buckeyes’ Heisman co-favorite this year along with Alabama’s Bryce Young, is a definite starter this season for a team primed for the College Football Playoff. Evers needed a fresh start with a chance to lead the offense this season, and the Longhorns gave him that opportunity.

He will really be tested early next week when Texas hosts Young and the Crimson Tide, the number one team in the country.

The unranked Texas Longhorns are set to make some noise in the 2022-23 season.

His checklist for the day will be breaking down the Alabama defense and trying to pull off an upset, which he’ll definitely park in the right spot this time.