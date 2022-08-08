New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Police in Galveston, Texas, say a drunk driver crashed a golf cart carrying six people.

The Galveston Police Department said the crash happened at the intersection of 33rd St. and Avenue R on Aug. 6 at 11:30 p.m. Fox 26.

Police said when officers arrived at the scene, they found two wrecked cars and a golf cart.

According to reports, the driver of a black Hyundai SUV, Miguel Espinoza, 45, allegedly crashed into a golf cart and a black Dodge pickup truck.

There were six people in the golf cart – three adults and three children.

The driver of the golf cart was pronounced dead at the scene and five other passengers were taken to a local hospital.

Two children and a separate adult passenger died at the hospital, according to reports.

Police said the golf cart was rented and added that two families were in the golf cart when the accident occurred.

The report states that the people in the pickup truck were not injured in the accident.

Espinoza was charged with four counts of intoxication manslaughter. He is being held on $400,000 bond.

Galveston Mayor Craig Brown said at a press conference that golf carts have become “a prolific mode of transportation” on the island, saying additional safety measures need to be implemented.

“We’re seeing more and more golf carts here on the island that are on the road. … They’re not designed to keep up because of the speed limit,” Brown said. “We’re seeing golf carts with a lot of people in golf carts. … We’re seeing numerous golf carts with kids in golf carts, no seat belts and more individuals in golf carts, so that’s become a concern here on the island.”

Driving a golf cart is legal in some parts of Galveston, but there are several restrictions.

The police said that the investigation into the incident is going on.