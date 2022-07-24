New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A robbery suspect died after a Missouri City, Texas, police officer was shot in the face and leg after a car chase early Saturday, authorities said.

The Missouri City officer was identified as 29-year-old Crystal Sepulveda, a three-year veteran of the force. Sepulveda was taken to Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center and is expected to make a full recovery, Missouri City Assistant Police Chief Lance Bothell said.

“She’s a strong officer and she’ll make it through this,” Bothell said.

Police said shortly after 2 a.m. officers spotted a stolen vehicle related to an aggravated robbery call at a gas station. The driver of the stolen vehicle allegedly refused to pull over and led officers on a chase before stopping his vehicle in front of a home.

According to authorities, the suspect fled the vehicle into the backyard of the home and opened fire on the officers. He stabbed Sepulveda in the head and leg, police said.

While Sepulveda was hospitalized, officers set up a perimeter and searched for the suspect. He fired at the officers, who returned fire, killing the suspect.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the hospital. Police did not immediately release the identity of the suspect.

Police said the suspect was armed with two automatic handguns when he was shot.

Investigation is on.