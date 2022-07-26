New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A Texas man has been arrested in connection with the strangulation death of a Dallas woman 30 years ago, police announced.

David Rojas, 53, was arrested Friday and charged with capital murder for the January 1989 slaying of Mary Hague Kelly, the Dallas Police Department announced earlier this week.

According to police, on January 19, 1989, officers responded to a report of a “deceased person” at a home on North Francis Street near West 8th Street.

“At the scene, Dallas Police found Mary Hague Kelly, who was pronounced dead at the scene,” police said. “There were no signs of forced entry into the home, but Kelly’s personal belongings and her vehicle were taken from the scene.”

JonBenet Ramsey crime scene DNA could be identified within hours, cold case researcher says family presses for answers

Investigators took DNA samples from Kelly’s remains. Meanwhile, the medical examiner determined Kelly had been strangled to death.

More than 33 years later, DNA collected from Kelly’s body matched Rojas, police said.

Californian man arrested in cold case for strangling women

It was not immediately clear how Rosas identified Kelly. Police did not clarify the motive.

The Dallas Morning News reported that Kelly was 78 when she died.

Jail records show Rojas was ordered held on $750,000 bond.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Rojas’ attorney, Sherrod J. Edwards would not immediately comment when contacted Tuesday.