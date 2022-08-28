New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Police in Texas have identified a man who authorities say stole a vehicle with four children in it earlier this month.

Lake Worth detectives have named the suspect as 35-year-old Matthew Minton. Minton is wanted on five charges, police said.

The incident occurred Aug. 19, when a mother, working as a food delivery driver, unlocked her SUV to pick up a food order at a business near Rocky Point Trail and Boat Club Road, police said earlier.

While the mother was away from the vehicle, a man jumped into the driver’s seat and began driving, police said.

Florida Woman Dances Through Field Sobriety Test: Video

Detectives believe he quickly ditched the vehicle in a Dollar General parking lot about half a mile away after realizing there were children in the car.

The children were unharmed and returned with their mother, police said.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Authorities asked anyone with knowledge of Minton’s whereabouts to contact Lake Worth detectives at LWCID@lakeworthtx.org or by calling (817) 237-1224.