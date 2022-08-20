New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Police in Texas say they found a tiger cub at the home of Dallas rapper Trapboy Freddie on Wednesday.

According to FOX 4, Dallas officers were helping US Marshals serve a federal warrant at the home when the tiger cub was found.

After finding the tiger cub, authorities called Dallas Animal Services and the exotic animal was taken to an undisclosed location.

Devarius Dontez Moore, 30, also known as rapper Trapboy Freddie, was taken into custody and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Moore has an extensive criminal history, including charges related to organized criminal activity, assault, drug possession and other crimes.

Moore pleaded not guilty to the criminal charges during a court hearing on Friday and was released from prison. He is being tracked by a leg monitoring device until his test on October 24.

The indictment against Moore states that he knowingly possessed a firearm despite being a felon.

He is required to hand over Taurus TCP .380 caliber firearm as well as ammunition in his possession.

Moore also cannot travel outside the Northern and Eastern Districts of Texas without court approval.

The Dallas rapper is also prohibited from owning “wild or dangerous animals.” [his] Residence” as part of the release agreement.

It is illegal to own a pet tiger in Dallas.

Moore’s neighbor Adam Henderson said he had no idea the tiger was even kept by a rapper.

“Well, I never heard of a tiger in the neighborhood,” said Henderson. “I don’t want a tiger in this neighborhood. I don’t even like hearing there’s one here.”