A small-town Texas police department has refused to apologize for a selfie one of its officers took with Kyle Rittenhouse, amid much online criticism, recalling how the now 19-year-old was acquitted by a jury of his peers in the August 2020 shooting. Among the three demonstrators in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

“Make those stops, you never know who you might meet. Today it was Kyle Rittenhouse, welcome to Texas,” the Thrall Police Department, which serves the city outside Austin, wrote in a Facebook post Thursday, sharing a selfie. Unidentified officer laughing with Rittenhouse.

As of Sunday’s count, the post has received more than 1,700 comments, 1,500 shares and 10,000 likes.

After receiving an outpouring of negative comments on the post, the Thrall Police Department added a paragraph a few hours later, writing: “I must have missed something, I believe this young man was arrested, charged and later found not guilty by a jury. One of his peers. “

“Isn’t that how our country works anymore?” Added Thrall Police. “The hate in these comments is appalling, if you have information to the contrary I would love to hear it.”

Rittenhouse was 17 years old and living in Illinois when he responded to an online call to protect businesses during an August 2021 riot in nearby Kenosha, Wisconsin, when police shot and killed Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old black man. domestic dispute.

During the chaotic scene, Rittenhouse opened fire, shooting three people, killing two of them.

Rittenhouse testified that he fired in self-defense, and his legal team showed video showing that protesters first chased and attacked the then-17-year-old before firing his rifle. In November 2021, Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges stemming from the shooting during racial justice protests, despite being vilified by the left-leaning media as an alleged white supremacist.

“Sick you’re making him a hero. Shame on your officer and this department,” Facebook user Kari Ashpaugh of Suttuck, Oklahoma, commented under a photo shared by Rittenhouse’s Thrall Police Department and smiling officers.

“I understand, because both can kill people without consequence,” commented Joshua Davis, whose profile says he attended Lake Erie College.

Several other comments criticized the post as “offensive,” questioned whether Rittenhouse was stopped for a traffic violation and ripped off the selfie as a waste of taxpayer dollars on police work.

“Is this a joke? You’re welcoming a known assassin into our kingdom?” Phoenix Woods of Plano, Texas commented. “It’s absolutely disgusting.”

Some users defended Rittenhouse in the comments section.

“Welcome to Texas Kyle and have a great year at school. Ignore these haters. They don’t know bravery. [if] It bit them in the rear,” commented Theresa Launder of Conroe, Texas.

Now 19, from Antioch, Illinois, attending Blinn College, a public junior college in Texas, with hopes of eventually transferring to Texas A&M University. After organized protests from student groups and online petitions opposing his enrollment, Rittenhouse said last year that he would no longer attend Arizona State University, where he had planned to study nursing.