Police in Texas captured an angry alligator after it punched a woman using an ATM.

On Thursday, September 2, 2022, the Lake Worth Police Department posted body cam footage on social media showing the moment officers apprehended him. 3.5-foot gator Near the bank in Lake Worth, Texas.

In the video, an official says, “We’ve never seen a gator out of the lake.”

An officer is seen hitting the ground near an ATM after getting his catchpole.

“Last night our officers dispatched A Wildlife calls A woman panicked after hearing a ‘hissing’ sound while withdrawing money at a local ATM,” the police department wrote on Facebook.

“When officers arrived, they found a 3 1/2-foot alligator next to the ATM.”

The authorities called the locals Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Warden.

The warden was able to subdue the alligator and relocate it to a “nearby suitable habitat,” the Facebook post said.

The Lake Worth Police Department also reminded people not to do that Handle wild animals on their own.

“Leave it to the professionals,” the police department’s Facebook post said.

“If you see dangerous animal An animal outside of its normal habitat or in distress, please call us.”

“No animals or officers were injured in this incident,” the Facebook post concluded.