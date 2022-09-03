New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Police in Texas captured an angry alligator after it surprised a woman using an ATM.

On Thursday, September 2, 2022, the Lake Worth Police Department posted body cam footage on social media. 3.5 foot gator Near a bank in Lake Worth, Texas.

In the video, an officer can be heard saying, “We’ve never seen a gator outside of the lake.”

An alligator can be seen hitting the ground near an ATM after an officer lands on his catchpole.

“Last night, our officers were A Call of wildlife “While withdrawing money at a local ATM, a woman was startled when she heard a ‘hissing’ sound,” the police department wrote on Facebook.

“When officers arrived, they found a 3 1/2-foot alligator next to the ATM.”

Officials called the locals Texas Parks and Wildlife Game warden.

The warden was able to subdue the alligator and relocate it “to a suitable habitat nearby,” the Facebook post said.

The Lake Worth Police Department reminds people not to either Manage wild animals On their own.

Leave that to the experts,’ the police department said in a Facebook post.

“If you see A dangerous animal An animal outside of their normal habitat or in danger, please call us.”

No animals or officers were injured in the incident,’ the Facebook post concluded.