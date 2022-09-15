New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

First on Fox: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s office responded to White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, saying she was pre-empting an “illegal stunt” by Republican governors Martha’s Vineyard and sending migrants to Washington DC.

Abbott’s office was led by a White House “decoy-in-chief” in response.

“The White House is full of hypocrites who are flying immigrant flights all over the country, often covering the night,” Abbott’s press secretary, Renee Eze, told Fox News Digital.

Eze said the immigrants willingly chose to take the bus to Washington, DC, and signed a waiver form available in multiple languages.

White House Press Sec Calls Republican Govts Sending Immigrants to Blue States for ‘Illegal Stunt’

“These immigrants willingly chose to go to Washington, DC, signed a voluntary consent waiver available in multiple languages ​​after boarding, and they agreed to the destination. And they were processed and released by the federal government, who dumped them in small Texas border towns,” Eze said.

She also said Biden and “Border Czar” Vice President Harris need to secure the border.

“Instead of their hypocritical complaints against Texas, President Biden and Border Czar Harris should be moving forward with their work to secure the border—something they continue to fail to do—by providing much-needed relief to our occupied and overburdened border communities,” Eze said. .

Ron DeSantis sends two planes of illegal immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard

The comments came after Abbott sent two buses carrying 100 migrants to a site near Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence at the Naval Observatory in Washington, DC on Thursday morning. On Wednesday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis sent two full planes of illegal immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard.

Jean-Pierre said at a press conference Thursday afternoon that their actions were illegal.

“What they’re doing is an illegal stunt, a political stunt. And it’s really disrespectful to humanity. It doesn’t give them any respect, what they’re doing is if you leave families and children where they are. They say they’re going to get housing,” Jean-Pierre said at a press conference Thursday. “It’s brutal and it’s not about the process. In fact, it’s about the political tool or political stunt they’re pushing.”

She accused Republican governors of using immigrants as “political pawns,” adding that these people were “fleeing communism.”

“There is a legal way to do this. And to handle immigrants, Republican governors, interfering in that process and using immigrants as political pawns is shameful, reckless and just wrong. And remember, these are people fleeing communism. Fleeing hardship,” Jean-Pierre said.

Back in May 2022, the Biden administration struck a deal with Mexico barring about 100 Cubans fleeing their country’s communist regime from entering the US.

Fox News’ Jessica Chasmer, Tyler Olson and Timothy HJ Nerozzi contributed to this report.