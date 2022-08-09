New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A Texas travel nurse charged in a fatal car crash in a Los Angeles neighborhood that killed six people, including a pregnant mother en route to a prenatal check-up and baby, was involved in more than a dozen previous crashes, according to prosecutors. .

Nicole Linton, 37, of Houston, was charged Monday with six counts of murder and five counts of vehicular homicide with gross negligence.

The announcement came after she allegedly barreled her Mercedes down La Brea Avenue on Aug. 4 before running a red light and crashing into several vehicles in the Windsor Hills area, igniting a fiery meltdown seen on surveillance cameras.

The Los Angeles Times reported that prosecutors allege Linton was involved in 13 car crashes — both in and out of the state of California. They reported one physical injury and two car totals in 2020 but did not elaborate with more information.

Los Angeles Da Jorge Gascon announces charges for driver in fatal crash that killed 6

According to the Times, Linton’s attorney, Halim Dhanidina, requested that the trial be continued until October to allow time to review the nurse’s “documented profound mental health issues” in her out-of-state history.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon said Monday that evidence so far does not indicate that Linton was under the influence of alcohol but that the investigation into the cause of the crash remains active.

Among the dead were Asheri Ryan, 23, who was eight and a half months pregnant, her 11-month-old son, and Ryan’s boyfriend. Two women in the other vehicle, who have not yet been identified, also died. The collision involved six other vehicles, with five people in the SUV suffering minor injuries and the driver of the other vehicle, prosecutors said. The case remains under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

“Today, we begin the process of holding accountable the person responsible for the deaths of six people, including a pregnant woman, and their families,” Gascon said in a statement. “This is a case that will always be remembered for the senseless loss of many innocent lives in their daily lives. I want to thank our prosecutors and the investigating officers of the California Highway Patrol for their work on this case.”

“While the debris of this horrific accident at this intersection was cleared and traffic eventually resumed, the families and friends of the dead and injured have suffered a catastrophic loss,” he added. “This is a huge loss not only to the families but to our entire community who learned of this incredible tragedy or who saw the video of the collision that has now gone viral. I’m sure this is a very sad and sad time for the families and friends. The lasting impact of what happened Among those who will.

Linton worked as a nurse at Kaiser Permanente West Los Angeles Medical Center. After the accident, she was hospitalized at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center over the weekend and is being held on $2 million bail. She was released from the hospital on Monday and her bail was set at $9 million.

At her court appearance later that day, a judge ordered her held without bail, but a hearing is scheduled for next week to review the case, KABC-TV reported.