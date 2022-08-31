New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Attorneys for a Texas traveling nurse charged with six counts of murder in a fire in Los Angeles earlier this month have appealed to have her released for psychiatric evaluation, alleging in a new motion that the woman suffered a mental breakdown. Before the deadly destruction.

Nicole Linton, a traveling nurse from Texas, is facing manslaughter charges after she barreled her Mercedes-Benz at 90 mph through an intersection in the Windsor Hills section of Los Angeles on Aug. 4, causing a fire that killed six people, including a pregnant woman. , her unborn child, her boyfriend and the woman’s 11-month-old baby.

In a new motion filed Tuesday, Linton’s defense attorneys described how she suffered a mental breakdown before the crash. The filing also describes Linton’s deteriorating mental state after being diagnosed with bipolar disorder four years ago.

After the crash, Linton was a doctor at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center. Treated by William Winter, she was aug. An assessment on the 6th wrote “unconsciousness”, leading to a wreck captured in alarming surveillance. Video.

“She has no recollection of the events leading up to her collision,” Winter wrote in the evaluation, along with other heavily redacted medical records attached to the motion. “The next thing she remembers is lying on the pavement and seeing her car on fire.”

Linton’s family first became aware of her mental health issues in May 2018, the motion said. In a letter from Linton’s sister, Camille Linton, Nicole said she experienced her first mental breakdown while studying to become a nursing anesthetist at the University of Texas at Houston.

“The pressure was too much for her and it ‘broke’ her,” wrote Camille Linton. “Thus began the journey of Nicole’s 4-year struggle with mental illness.”

At the time of the accident, Nicole Linton was working at West Los Angeles Medical Center. She expressed to her sister that her colleagues were acting “weird” towards her.

“In the days and hours leading up to the events of August 4, Nicole’s behavior became increasingly alarming,” the motion states.

On the day of the accident, Linton came home from the hospital for lunch and FaceTimed her sister “completely naked,” according to court documents.

She went back to work before taking off again and called her sister minutes before the crash to tell her she was returning to Houston to visit her niece and that she was getting married soon.

In May 2018, while panicking, Nicole Linton ran out of her apartment, and when police approached, she jumped on the hood of a cop car and was arrested for disorderly conduct, the motion states. She called her family from the police station, expressing concern about her pet turtle at home.

A few days after that arrest, she confessed to her family that she believed her dead grandmother possessed her. The motion said she visited the Ben Taub Psychiatric Hospital the next day and had to get stitches after she hit her head on a glass partition and complained to the police and the Supreme Court. Records note that she sang Bob Marley while medical staff treated a bleeding wound.

The motions state that Linton suffered from bipolar disorder and was prescribed psychiatric medication in Ben Taub. A year later, a neighbor spotted Linton walking naked around her apartment complex and called the woman’s family. At that point she was involuntarily obliged.

She stopped taking her medication during the pandemic and an online therapist told her she was just suffering from anxiety. She also started sleeping around and accused her family of stealing from her.

The motion calls for Linton — charged with six counts of murder and five counts of manslaughter — to be released on more than $300,000 bail with ankle monitoring to undergo an examination at UCLA Resnick Neuropsychiatric Hospital.

But prosecutors in Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon’s office said Linton, who has family in Jamaica, was a flight risk and a public safety risk as they requested she remain behind bars while awaiting trial.