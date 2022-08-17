off
Pilots ejected from a T-45 Goshawk jet trainer shortly before it crashed near Naval Air Station Kingsville in South Texas on Tuesday.

The chief of naval air training said the pilot was transported to a local hospital for evaluation, but NAS Kingsville said there were no reports of injuries.

The plane landed in an empty field just north of the airfield and no civilians were injured. It happened during a “routine training flight,” the chief of naval air training said.

FILE – In this Dec. 10, 2016 file photo, pilots perform pre-flight procedures in T-45C Goshawks from Training Air Wing One on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS George Washington docked in Norfolk, Va.
Deputies and emergency medical personnel from the Kingsville Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

The crash came after another T-45 Goshawk jet trainer crashed in a neighborhood last September in Lake Worth, Texas. Both the pilots in the incident got out safely.

