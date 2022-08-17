New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Pilots ejected from a T-45 Goshawk jet trainer shortly before it crashed near Naval Air Station Kingsville in South Texas on Tuesday.

The chief of naval air training said the pilot was transported to a local hospital for evaluation, but NAS Kingsville said there were no reports of injuries.

A California plane crash-lands on a freeway near Los Angeles

The plane landed in an empty field just north of the airfield and no civilians were injured. It happened during a “routine training flight,” the chief of naval air training said.

Deputies and emergency medical personnel from the Kingsville Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

Click here to get the Fox News app

The crash came after another T-45 Goshawk jet trainer crashed in a neighborhood last September in Lake Worth, Texas. Both the pilots in the incident got out safely.