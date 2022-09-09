New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Texas police have closed an investigation into the death of a woman who was rushed from her San Antonio home and her body was found weeks after authorities revealed she died of hyperthermia with alcohol-related complications, officials said Friday.

Christina Lee Powell died of accidental hyperthermia with complications from ethanol intoxication, a spokeswoman for the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office told Fox News Digital. The determination was announced a month after Powell’s lifeless body was found in her car parked at a local mall.

The 39-year-old mother was discovered on the evening of July 23 — nearly three weeks after a family member reported her missing — in the front passenger seat of her 2020 Nissan Rogue. Investigators said at the time they believed her car had been parked there for at least a week.

A spokesperson for the San Antonio Police Department (SAPD) said late Thursday that they had closed the investigation, noting: “We found no evidence to warrant a criminal investigation.”

The spokeswoman did not respond to Fox News Digital’s questions about what items were in the vehicle or whether Powell drove directly to the mall complex, where she was later found.

Powell was the mother of two sons, ages 3 and 12. Loved ones called her “Chrissy”.

SAPD announced in late July that a security guard at the Huebner Oaks Center mall complex located a suspicious vehicle on July 23 and proceeded to investigate further.

The guard told police he checked the SUV while driving through the lot and noticed a “bad odor coming from the vehicle.”

“He looked inside the vehicle and saw a body in the front passenger side seat and called 911,” police said. The SUV’s windows were closed, a law enforcement source told Fox News Digital.

“Those were the days,” added the source.

The mall complex is about four miles from her Red Hill Place home — a 10-minute drive.

There were no obvious signs of trauma to Powell’s body, and her purse, which contained identification information, was also inside.

The body of missing Texas mother Christina Lee Powell was found in the passenger seat of a car in a mall parking lot

Temperatures in San Antonio reached the 90s, if not higher, around the time Powell’s vehicle is believed to have been parked in the lot.

Powell disappeared without a trace on the morning of July 5, when she was seen walking out the front door of the San Antonio home she shared with her mother and her oldest son. On the morning of her disappearance, she told her mother that she was going to be late for work.

She was then captured on doorbell camera footage leaving the house around 10:35am but was never seen again. She told colleagues at the office where she worked as a paralegal that she overslept and would be late.

But Powell left behind her cell phone — which had been left on the bathroom counter — along with medication and possibly her Apple Watch when she left.

She drove in her Nissan SUV, but not the seven miles, or 15 minutes, to her office.

When Powell didn’t show up, a co-worker went to her house at lunchtime to check on her, only to learn from her 12-year-old son that his mother had left that morning.

Powell’s mother, Claudia Mobley, reported her daughter missing the next day.

Powell was described at the time as “diagnosed with a medical condition requiring a doctor’s (sic) care.”

Mobley previously told Fox News Digital that her daughter had previously disappeared, albeit for a short period of time, about four or five years ago. She said she threatened to call the police after speaking with Powell’s boyfriend at the time, but never followed through.