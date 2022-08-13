New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Washington, D.C. and New York City could handle a few busloads of migrants if smaller border towns could handle hundreds – or thousands – of migrants each day, the mayor of McAllen, Texas, told Fox News.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser criticized Texas Governor Greg Abbott for settling hundreds of migrants across their state’s border into their northern cities.

Adams called Abbott’s busing program “inhumane”, while Bowser compared the influx of migrants to a “humanitarian crisis”.

“You look at New York, you see Washington sinking with a few buses,” McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos told Fox News. “We used to get over a thousand people a day.”

“The city of McAllen was able to deal with thousands of immigrants a day,” Villalobos said. “I think they can handle a few hundred.”

McAllen tackled record immigration in 2021, managing 130,000 new arrivals between February and November, According to city statistics. Villalobos said McAllen sees about 100 crossings a day.

In April, Abbott directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to transport illegal immigrants released from federal custody in Texas to Washington, D.C., and other locations outside the Lone Star State. Villalobos said he initially wondered if Abbott had the authority to relocate buses out of state.

“When I found out it’s optional, well, that’s great, because that’s the final destination that these guys want to go to anyway,” McAllen said. “So if that’s being provided, as the state of Texas explains, well, they’re a little bit lucky in a sense, and it’s lucky for us that we can get them out early.”

New York City is an ideal destination for immigrants because they can “find the urban services and housing that Mayor Eric Adams proudly touts in a sanctuary city,” Abbott said in a statement. “I hope he follows through on his promise to welcome all immigrants with open arms to bring relief to our overrun and overburdened border towns.”

The Star State alone has taken more than 6,800 immigrants to Washington, D.C., since April, and more than 360 to New York City since last week. According to the Governor’s Office. In comparison, the humanitarian relief center in McAllen saw the arrival of 1,500 new immigrants over several days in late July and early August 2021. According to a city report.

Villalobos said immigration has become a political game between Democrats and Republicans.

“The other thing that I think is very important is that they continue to urge Washington, and I mean the president, the Senate, the Congress, finally, to take care of the issues instead of making them political footballs. Back and forth,” he told Fox News.

More than 2 million migrant encounters have been reported since October 2021, the highest number of enforcement actions ever recorded. According to Customs and Border Protection.

Still, the midterms are unlikely to result in any changes to immigration policy this year, Villalobos said.

The mayor also told Fox News that he is concerned about terrorists caught trying to cross the border. Since October 2021, the southern border has encountered 110 migrants who are on the Terrorist Screening Dataset, also known as the Terrorist Watchlist, According to CBP.

“People on terrorist watch lists caught – how many others weren’t?” Villalobos said. “We’re talking about tens of thousands of people who are not being caught.”

“This is more of a national problem,” Villalobos told Fox News. “And now people are seeing it.”