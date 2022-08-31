New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The search continues for a missing former Marine from Texas who was last seen a week ago.

Rock Stanley, 75, was last seen Aug. 23 by the Red Rock Search and Rescue Team, according to a missing-adult notification from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Stanley was last seen in the Mount Charleston area of ​​Clark County, Nevada, wearing a yellow jacket with gray shorts and a blue backpack. Hikers have reported seeing him around the North Loop Trail.

“He’s done this trial before and he always comes home at 6 p.m.,” Rock’s granddaughter Courtney Stanley told KSNV-TV. “He’s done this so many times and never thought this would happen to him, you know, he’s experienced, he’s smart. Totally unexpected.”

The active senior visited the mountain once a year for the past 30 years to hike the trails, his granddaughter said. Last Tuesday, he decided to go solo even though he normally hikes with a partner.

Those who saw Stanley said he appeared disoriented.

“They said he was asking people where are we? Where are you and just seemed confused,” she added. “They noticed his legs were shaking and she (a hiker) remembers thinking to herself, this is the beginning of the trail, you know, he should probably turn back.”

The only thing Courtney believes could be causing the unusual behavior is the new medication her grandfather was recently put on.

Family members heard from Stanley when he did not return to the lodge where he and his wife were staying. They were not sure if the information he gave that he was with those who were helping him was true, or that he was just disoriented. Last contact August 24.